Martha's Vineyard Times
Was fork incident downplayed?
A recent carving fork-punctuated protest by Anna Edey, 83, at the Tisbury School has caused at least one school official to condemn the behavior and to suggest light-handed treatment or “downplaying” may have occurred. On Aug 11, Edey went to the Tisbury School with large culinary forks in hand and tried to stop contractors from cutting down oak trees on the Tisbury School property.
capecod.com
Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape
Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
Martha's Vineyard Times
The ghost of 2018 haunts peak season
The Steamship Authority’s fleet has suffered a string of mechanical problems which have stretched into a seventh consecutive day. The vessel woes and the delays they’ve caused come as the Vineyard is in the busiest phase of the summer season with the Agricultural Fair underway, the Oak Bluffs fireworks set for Friday night, and Beach Road Weekend a week off. The Martha’s Vineyard was the latest ferry to be sidelined. The 6 am Friday crossing of the vessel was canceled. Software for a control panel needed updating, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WCVB
Officials reveal cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that injured worker
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials have revealed the cause of an explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed multiple buildings and dozens of boats and vehicles. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said Friday's destructive...
nbcboston.com
Van Trapped in Flood Waters as Torrential Rains Pass Through
A van became trapped in deep flood waters in Bourne, Massachusetts, during torrential rains Monday afternoon. Heavy rain moved through the area around 2 p.m., causing substantial flooding on Shore Road near Shipyard Lane. Video from the scene showed several vehicles attempting to make it through the knee-deep puddle, despite...
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts server looking to thank man for generosity that made her day
In a world where sometimes restaurant servers are treated horribly by customers, a local woman is looking to thank a man who brightened her day during a difficult situation. Victoria Sousa is hoping that her message reaches the man that not only more than made up for a tip that she didn’t receive but left a nice message for her on the receipt.
capecoddaily.com
Our trip to the Cape: Day 1
Our drive to Cape Cod was delayed because my Mom had an eye infection and had to go to Urgent Care. They recommended special eye drops. After we were done packing, we loaded the car and hit the road. During our drive to Cape Cod we listened to Van Morrison and Simon and Garfunkel on CD and later listened to some classic rock stations on Sirius XM Satellite Radio as well as 80s dance music. Once we got to Milford we had supper at Wendy’s. I had a double stack plain with no cheese and a chocolate Frosty for dessert. We stopped for gas at BJ’s Gas when we got to Franklin. The real highlight was our grocery shopping trip to the Market Basket in Bourne. Market Basket is one of my favorite grocery stores in New England. All of its employees wear suits and ties, some even wear aprons over their ties. All Market Baskets close at 9 pm (or 8 on Sundays), and we got to the store around a quarter to 8 (this was a Saturday). That gave us a little over an hour to buy about two dozen items that were on our shopping lists. Among the items we bought were milk, hot dogs, various produce items, potato salad, yogurt, and cereal. Once our carts were filled with everything on our lists it was good timing, because the store was about to close. We managed to check out 10 minutes before the store closed for the night. The Market Basket in Bourne had fall decorations up because we’re just a few weeks away from the start of autumn. Pretty autumn leaves hung from the ceiling of the grocery store. They also had ghosts as decorations since Halloween is just around the corner. We got to the cottage about half an hour after we left Market Basket, and we arrived much later than we usually do on our annual trip to the Cape. It was pretty dark when we got to the cottage in Dennis Port. This cottage is owned by someone who one of my aunts went to high school with. My trips to the Cape are always with my Mom and two of my other aunts. The cottage is within walking distance of a couple beaches along Nantucket Sound. I look forward to our adventures to come!
capeandislands.org
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
capecoddaily.com
Nauset Student Receives Human Rights Award
NAUSET – A student from Nauset Regional High School has been selected as the recipient of a human rights award given by Barnstable County. Josie Gaynor was picked by the county’s Human Rights Advisory Commission as the 2022 Malcolm McDowell Award recipient. The commission said Gaynor was chosen for the award because of her leadership […] The post Nauset Student Receives Human Rights Award appeared first on CapeCod.com.
GoLocalProv
Woman Fired While on Maternity Leave From RI Town Receives $800,000 Judgment 8 Years Later
One of Rhode Island’s most financially beleaguered towns has been hit with an $800,000 judgment for firing an employee who was on maternity leave. The battle between plaintiff Ashley Hahn, who was the Town Planner in the Town of West Warwick, and her former employer played out over eight years, after she went on maternity leave in 2014.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mail carrier arrested on charges that he stole mail he was supposed to deliver
BOSTON – An employee for the U.S. Postal Service in Massachusetts was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man thought he won just $2,000, instead he became a millionaire
A Massachusetts man thought he had won just $2,000 but it turns out he had won much more. The Massachusetts State Lottery has announced that David Watts has won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. Watts, who is...
nrinow.news
Town removes 100 tons of trash, spends $76K on cleanup of Quaker Highway property in N.S.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A contractor hired by the town recently removed around 100 tons of debris from a blighted property on Quaker Highway, in a cleanup that included removal of multiple boats, tractors and more than 30 propane tanks, and cost the town $76,657, according to Building and Zoning Official Lawrence Enright.
Crews take inventory, assess damage after fire at Mattapoisett boatyard
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews returned to Mattapoisett Boatyard following Friday’s six-alarm fire that destroyed numerous boats, buildings, and vehicles. The fire also left three firefighters hurt, and one civilian injured in the explosion. While firefighters were released from the hospital, the extent of the civilian’s injuries was still not known on Saturday. Boats, buildings destroyed […]
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Resident Graduated with PhD
Nicholas L. Drury of Cherry Lane in Rehoboth graduated on Saturday August 6, 2022, from Texas A&M University in College Station Texas with a Doctor of Philosophy degree, majoring in Toxicology. Nicholas will be returning to his home state to begin his career in the Boston, Massachusetts area. Congratulations to him for this very hard-earned honor.
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
