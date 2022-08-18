ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville hotel development delayed due to infrastructure issues

By Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to an article from The Daily Reflector, infrastructure issues along Evans Street in Uptown Greenville are causing delays in the development process of a new hotel set to be built in the heart of the city.

New hotel coming to Uptown District will add value to Greenville and ECU

Back in January, WNCT brought you the groundbreaking of a new Hilton Garden Inn hotel coming to the Uptown Greenville District to be built at 419 Evans Street, across from Uptown Brewing Company. The $23 million investment hopes to bring in more tourism and easier access for Greenville guests.

According to The Daily Reflector article, construction crews came across issues when trying to access the city’s water and sewer lines. The infrastructure wasn’t located where city utility maps said it would be. Now project engineers are working with Greenville Utilities Commission to draw up new maps that correctly identify utility connections.

9OYS reached out to GUC, and they responded with the following statement:

“We have and will continue to coordinate with the City and developer on the new hotel proposed in Uptown Greenville. This is an urban infill project with a very tight footprint which is always challenging from a design and construction perspective. The contractor identified a non-GUC utility in the field that caused other proposed infrastructure to be redesigned. We have worked with the developer to find a workable solution and look forward to the success of this project and the continued improvement of our community’s City center.”

Steve Hawley, public information officer, GUC

But despite building delays, developers say they still expect the 101-room hotel to meet their 2023 summer construction deadline and anticipate site work to begin in the coming weeks. The development company Co-X Holdings also plans to announce the name of the hotel’s restaurant and rooftop bar in the “not too distant future”, says the article.

This in no way affects the overall look, amenities, or features of the hotel, it simply changes where builders will end up connecting to the city’s infrastructure.

Developers Adkinson and Diggs boast the hotel will be the tallest building in the district and will include a restaurant, meeting space, and rooftop bar that they say won’t be like a normal Hilton Garden Inn, but an elevated version with that Down East feel.

Paul Adkison and Steve Diggs are ECU alumni, also serving on the ECU Foundation, and the Miller School of Entrepreneurship Advisory Council. They are working with ECU students and faculty in the Interior Design program, Hospitality Leadership, Construction Management, the College of Fine Arts, and the Communication department to assist as consultants on different aspects of the hotel and its finishing touches.

