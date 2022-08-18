Read full article on original website
Keweenaw Bay Indian Community tribal member highlighted in #proudMIeducator video
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) showcased KBIC member, Steven Loonsfoot, in the latest #proudMIeducator video. Loonsfoot, a popular elementary/middle school teacher in the Shepard Public School District, emphasized the importance of Indigenous representation in schools. “For somebody that’s of Indigenous heritage who wants to be...
Michigan gas prices drop slightly
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA Michigan gas price averages have fallen another four cents since last week. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now at $3.90 per gallon. Michigan is not far behind however with an average of $3.91 per gallon. This is down 57 cents from this time last month, but still 75 cents more than this time last year.
Rain diminishing with sunny skies to follow
It has been a rainy day for some across the U.P. and that rain is diminishing by this evening and we’ll see lighter conditions for tomorrow. Clouds will decrease throughout the afternoon and evening with sunny skies for Monday. Sunny skies with some clouds will stick around between Monday all the way to Wednesday with that day being the next chances for rain. As of now it is looking to be mostly scattered rain throughout Wednesday and Thursday.
