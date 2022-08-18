It has been a rainy day for some across the U.P. and that rain is diminishing by this evening and we’ll see lighter conditions for tomorrow. Clouds will decrease throughout the afternoon and evening with sunny skies for Monday. Sunny skies with some clouds will stick around between Monday all the way to Wednesday with that day being the next chances for rain. As of now it is looking to be mostly scattered rain throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

