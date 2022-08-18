Read full article on original website
WLUC
UP City Fest to return to Marquette Township
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. City Fest is returning to the Westwood Mall on Saturday, Aug 27. The free event from 4:00-9:00 p.m. will feature live music performances, Stunt Dudes BMX, an illusionist and other family-friendly entertainment, all centered around the theme of hope. This is the second year...
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Aug. 21, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday this month talking to Michigan State University’s President, Samuel L. Stanley, M.D. Michigan State University is a public land-grant research university in East Lansing, Michigan, founded in 1855. The university has connections in the Upper Peninsula through the Upper...
WLUC
UP200 unveils new logo for 2023 designed by NMU student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP 200 has a new partnership with Northern Michigan University and a student has designed this year’s logo. NMU graphic design student and volleyball player Ania Hyatt worked on the design for the new logo this summer. On Monday, it was unveiled on the NMU campus near the wildcat statue. Hyatt says, she’s thankful for the support she’s had while designing it.
WLUC
Bay College offices will be closed Wednesday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - All Bay College offices on both the Escanaba, and Iron Mountain campuses will be closed on Wednesday, August 24. The closure is due to employee training; the Bay College bookstore will still be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fall semester begins on Monday,...
WLUC
Ore Dock Brewing Company and American Culinary Federation teaming up for Brew Feast 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ore Dock Brewing Company is again partnering with the Upper Michigan chapter of the American Culinary Federation for Brew Feast and tickets are on sale now. This will be the second annual Brew Feast. It will include six local chefs preparing six unique dishes, all...
WLUC
Salvation Army distributes back-to-school backpacks for families in need
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Salvation Army is helping out families as they prepare to send their kids back to school. At the Ishpeming location, families stopped by Monday to pick up backpacks filled with school supplies. Staff at the Salvation Army say they’ve seen an increase in...
WLUC
NMU Police Academy holds graduation ceremony
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan is going to look a little safer thanks to the latest graduating class of the NMU Regional Police Academy. The celebration held Monday at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center saw 26 graduates take the next step in their law enforcement careers. Out of the...
WLUC
Michigan gas prices drop slightly
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA Michigan gas price averages have fallen another four cents since last week. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now at $3.90 per gallon. Michigan is not far behind however with an average of $3.91 per gallon. This is down 57 cents from this time last month, but still 75 cents more than this time last year.
WLUC
Breitung Township School make final preparations for first day Wednesday
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County school welcomed its staff back for the year. 195 staff members gathered at Kingsford High School for a staff photo and training before the first day of school Wednesday. 15 staff members are brand new, 11 of whom are teachers. Staff said they...
WLUC
Conservation dog sniffs out invasive species
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... A new study shows that just 15 minutes of walking a day can make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Plus... there’s a dog with the big job of sniffing out invasive species. Meet Bronty of the Conservation Dogs...
WLUC
Local non-profit raises money for Marquette police K9
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department needs your help raising money for a new K9. The non-profit U.P. K9 led a fundraiser for the department at The Up North Lodge on Sunday. The money will help acquire an explosive detection K9. The Marquette Police Department’s last dog, Nitro,...
WLUC
Ore Dock Brewing Company celebrates 10th anniversary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewing Company turned 10 years old this weekend. The brewery celebrated with a weekend of activities, music, and food trucks. Ore Dock offered limited beer releases including an anniversary ale brewed in collaboration with Barrel and Beam. Ore Dock’s co-owner says he’s excited about...
WLUC
North Dickinson County School kicks off 2022 school year
FELCH, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday was North Dickinson County School’s first day of the 2022 school year. Around 200 students and 30 staff members returned for the school year. Enrollment is about the same as last year and a few new staff members were added. North Dickinson starts a...
Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange
NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
WLUC
NMU nabs spot number six in GLIAC Preseason Volleyball Poll
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan Wildcats found themselves falling in at spot No. 6 following the release of the GLIAC Preseason Volleyball Poll. The Wildcats come off a 12-15 overall record last season which saw them finish seventh in the GLIAC with a 7-8 record. The team scored 1645 points on the campaign and claimed 1132 kills and 1225 digs. The Wildcats also outperformed their opponents in services aces, 199 to 178.
WLUC
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
WLUC
Michigan Tech picked second in GLIAC Volleyball Preseason Poll
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team was the second pick in the GLIAC Volleyball Preseason Poll. The Huskies are two points behind first-place Grand Valley and garnered one fewer first-place vote getting three while Grand Valley had four.. The season will see the Huskies looking to defend...
This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks
Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.
wnmufm.org
Manistique-area man arrested in connection with fatal Mackinac County crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI— The driver involved in a fatal July rollover crash in Mackinac County has been arrested on a four-count felony warrant. James Bedard, 43, of Manistique is charged with operating while intoxicated, causing death, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, operating without security, and unlawful use of registration.
