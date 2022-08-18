LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA Michigan gas price averages have fallen another four cents since last week. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now at $3.90 per gallon. Michigan is not far behind however with an average of $3.91 per gallon. This is down 57 cents from this time last month, but still 75 cents more than this time last year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO