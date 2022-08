CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is going with redshirt freshman Drake Maye as the starting quarterback for Saturday’s opener against Florida A&M. Coach Mack Brown announced Maye as the winner Monday of the preseason-camp battle to become the opening-night starter. He had been battling third-year sophomore Jacolby Criswell for the first shot at replacing star quarterback Sam Howell, who is now in the NFL. “We just felt like Drake should walk out there first,” Brown said. The Tar Heels coach said there was little separation between Maye and Criswell, who Brown said will get his chance.

