"There is no better club to be in this moment" - Manchester City defender details reasons for signing a contract extension

Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
Klopp reveals Liverpool star has "no chance" of playing against Man United
Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones has "no chance" of playing against Man United tomorrow. Liverpool are dealing with something of an injury crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konaté are among the other Reds stars currently carrying problems. Jones will be particularly...
Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream
Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
Marcus Rashford was given ‘benefit of the doubt’ for his goal against Liverpool
Marcus Rashford’s goal for Manchester United against Liverpool looked offside but was given as onside due to a new rule. With the game in the balance at 1-0, Erik ten Hag’s side pushed for a second goal. Anthony Martial latched onto a horrible touch in the centre of...
Everyone at Man Utd was desperate to show Roy Keane the respect he deserves vs Liverpool
Roy Keane was shown respect by everyone involved with Manchester United during Monday's 2-1 victory over Liverpool and it's lovely to see. The former Republic of Ireland international spent 12 years at Old Trafford and captained the club between 1997 and his departure in 2005. Keane's exit was a controversial...
Alisson reveals why Liverpool really lost to Man United last night
Alisson Becker has claimed opponents have learned Liverpool's style of play following his side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United. Liverpool lined up last night with James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott in a midfield which lacked cohesion, but Jurgen Klopp had little alternative due to the sheer amount of injuries.
A compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute showing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front
A stunning compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute outing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front for Manchester United. Martial starred as Man United registered their first win of the new Premier League season by beating Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday. The Frenchman entered the fray at the...
Simon Jordan claims Man Utd job is too big for 'small man' Erik ten Hag - after he beats Liverpool
Simon Jordan has claimed the Manchester United job will be too big for 'small man' Erik ten Hag - less than 24 hours after his side defeated Liverpool. United ran out 2-1 winners at Old Trafford on Monday evening to give ten Hag his first Premier League victory as manager.
Liverpool star ruthlessly destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Man United
Liverpool fans ruthlessly slammed Jordan Henderson following his disastrous showing against Manchester United on Monday. Jurgen Klopp's team remain winless in the new Premier League season as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Man United at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the first half, with Marcus Rashford...
Hakim Ziyech's brother drops major Chelsea transfer hint amid Ajax talks
Hakim Ziyech’s brother has dropped a major transfer hint regarding his Chelsea future amid talks with his former club Ajax. The 29-year-old is yet to make a start for the Blues this season, as they have begun the Premier League season with a win, a draw and a loss.
Erik ten Hag is finally off the mark as Manchester United beat a woeful Liverpool side 2-1
Erik ten Hag tasted victory for the first time as his Manchester United side got the better of Liverpool at Old Trafford. United produced a much better showing than they did in their first two league games against Brighton and Brentford. The first big chance fell to Anthony Elanga after...
"Just can't believe" - Micah Richards left stunned by "strange" thing Van Dijk did against Man United
Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he was stunned by some of the defending by Virgil Van Dijk yesterday and admitted it was ‘strange’ to see him so out of character. Liverpool’s difficult start to the season continued last night as they fell to a 2-1...
How the Glazer family have ruined Manchester United more than you think
Manchester United could have new owners in the next couple of years, and fans are seeing light at the end of one of the darkest tunnels the club has ever gone down. The Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United was opposed from the start, it’s been opposed all 17 years of the way through, and will continue to be opposed until the day they’re gone.
Everton considering loan move for Chelsea's Armando Broja as Frank Lampard eyes potential Anthony Gordon replacement
Frank Lampard's Everton are weighing up a loan move for Chelsea forward Armando Broja as they search for potential Anthony Gordon replacements, according to reports. Coming off the back of a stellar breakthrough campaign with Southampton The Albanian striker has been made a target by multiple Premier League clubs this summer.
Why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Chelsea's ideal signing as £22.8 million transfer from Barcelona nears
Chelsea’s search for a new striker has been an ongoing open file with the Blues yet to directly replace Romelu Lukaku, who departed for Inter Milan this window. Goals have always been hard to come by in recent years, even in the Lukaku era, so it comes with very little shock that Chelsea are in the market for a new forward.
‘Get out of my club’, Liverpool fan rips into Trent Alexander Arnold after disastrous performance against Man United
After his dismal performance against Manchester United, Trent Alexander Arnold was the subject of heavy criticism from Liverpool fans. Jurgen Klopp’s men produced a horror show as they failed to match United in every area of the pitch. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford secured Erik ten Hag’s...
Liverpool suffer another major injury blow - star man could be out for a while
Liverpool were already without 8 first team players against Manchester United last night, and the club are believed to be concerned another midfielder could be out for a lengthy period. Naby Keita has joined the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the injury list. And according...
Why Bernardo Silva was benched in Manchester City's opening Premier League games
Bernardo Silva returned to the lineup in Manchester City's 3-3 draw with Newcastle on Sunday evening. In recent weeks, the Portuguese has been a hot topic of conversation due to constant reports linking him to a summer switch to Barcelona. The four-time Premier League champion, who joined City from AS...
