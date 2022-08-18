ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"There is no better club to be in this moment" - Manchester City defender details reasons for signing a contract extension

By Srinivas Sadhanand
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream

Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kyle Walker
SPORTbible

Alisson reveals why Liverpool really lost to Man United last night

Alisson Becker has claimed opponents have learned Liverpool's style of play following his side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United. Liverpool lined up last night with James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott in a midfield which lacked cohesion, but Jurgen Klopp had little alternative due to the sheer amount of injuries.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Serie A#In This Moment#The Premier League#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

How the Glazer family have ruined Manchester United more than you think

Manchester United could have new owners in the next couple of years, and fans are seeing light at the end of one of the darkest tunnels the club has ever gone down. The Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United was opposed from the start, it’s been opposed all 17 years of the way through, and will continue to be opposed until the day they’re gone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy