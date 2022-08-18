Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
IRVING SINGLETON
Irving Singleton, 87, a resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Morgan City Legacy Nursing Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until services at noon at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery. He is survived by two daughters, Daphne Harrara of...
stmarynow.com
Six drug arrests, fourth-offense DWI reported over the weekend
Area authorities reported the arrests of six people on drug charges over the weekend, including a Morgan City man accused of possessing heroin. Morgan City police also arrested a man on a fourth drunken driving charge. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 19-22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:16 a.m. U.S. 90 Westbound between Siracusa Hi Rise/City; Traffic incident. 8:19 a.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Suspicious person. 10:07 a.m. Under Bridge by...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
St James arrest reports 8/15 to 8/21
14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) LAFARGUE, MARVIN JR 26 8252 HARGIS ST, CONVENT, LA 70723. 14:92 – CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF JUVENILES (FELONY) 14:108.1 – AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER (FELONY) 47:536 – SWITCHED PLATES (MISD) 47:501 – OWNER TO SECURE REGISTRATION (MISD)
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
wbrz.com
First African American Major with BRPD passes away at 91
BATON ROUGE - Moses Evans Sr., a trailblazer and pioneer for African American equality in Baton Rouge, has died at 91, a family member told WBRZ Monday morning. Evans Sr., born in 1931, was a Slaughter native and served in the Korean War where he earned the Occupation and National Defense Services medals, The Advocate reports in its obituary. He later served in the Air Force Reserves stationed in New Orleans. When he returned home, Evans Sr. attained his G.E.D. from Northwestern High School and afterward decided to become a police officer.
African American Mass returns to St. Joseph Cathedral
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Black Catholics held its 25th annual African American Mass this morning. The service took place at St. Jospeh Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The first African American Mass was held at Southern University in August of 1994. The church service was postponed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of August 11-18
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 11-18: Jerome Maisonn Euve, III, 20, 1312 E Bayou Rd, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Monetary Instrument Abuse, Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Theft, and Bank Fraud;. Earnest White, 43, Address Unknown was charged w/ Theft;. Richard Johnson, 33,...
Former Wossman and LSU star, Cam Lewis gives back to the community
As football players near preseason camps of their own, there are still a few giving back. Former LSU and Wossman High School star, Cam Lewis returned home to give back to the community. The Wildcat great held his inaugural skills and drills camp at Grady-Jones Stadium. Dozens of children of all ages learned from Lewis […]
brproud.com
Charlie Wilson and Friends, Xscape, at Raising Canes River Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Comedy and Soul Festival is coming to the Capital City. Charlie Wilson and Friends, along with Xscape will be performing at the Raising Canes River Center on Sept. 9. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
K-9 helps nab New Iberia man in possession of pot and a handgun
A New Iberia man was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Man Arrested Following Shooting on Paula Drive
One man was injured and another is in custody following a shooting on Paula Drive on Sunday. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20 is charged with aggravated second degree battery in the incident. Just after 3 p.m. on August 21, 2022, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of...
theadvocate.com
This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million
A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
27-Year-Old Kaitlyn Jones Died In A Deadly Car Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly car crash in the 10,000 block of Airline Highway. The crash occurred when a Ford Driven by a 22-year-old struck a metal guardrail along with a concrete pylon. With minor injuries, the driver [..]
legalreader.com
Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving
Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
L'Observateur
St. John Parish man sentenced to 11 years following Dollar General armed robbery
Edgard, LA – August 15, 2022 – Judge Nghana Lewis sentenced Antone Henderson, age 24 of Reserve, to eleven (11) years at hard labor, with the Department of Corrections on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The charge arose from a June 5, 2018, armed robbery, which occurred at the Dollar General located at 3499 West Airline Highway in Reserve, Louisiana.
Missing man found dead near Houma
According to the United States Coast Guard, Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s deputies found the man’s body Saturday morning, just a few hours after the Coast Guard had suspended its search.
stmarynow.com
Deputies, Patterson police make arrests on resisting charges
St. Mary and Patterson authorities each made arrests Thursday on charges of resisting an officer. The St. Mary case also involved charges of negligent injury. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 36 complaints and made these arrests:. --Terrance McClain,...
Two arrested in St. Landry Parish for exploitation of the infirmed
Two people have been arrested after allegedly charging a total of $30,000 on the victim's credit card.
Comments / 0