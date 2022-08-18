Read full article on original website
cbs17
Beating of South Carolina man during arrest prompts federal civil rights investigation
MULBERRY, Ark. (WNCN/AP) — Federal authorities say they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a South Carolina man while a third officer held him on the ground. The...
WIS-TV
ACLU of South Carolina announces new executive director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of South Carolina announced its new executive director Tuesday. Jace Woodrum, of Easley, will lead the organization as the new executive director. Woodrum is a University of South Carolina graduate who has worked with several LGBTQ organizations since 2010. “Jace...
WIS-TV
South Carolina workers continue near record pace of job quitting in ‘Great Resignation’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) says workers are continuing to quit their jobs at near record pace in the ‘Great Resignation.’. Tuesday the department released a preliminary look at June’s data. SCEW’s Labor Market Information Director Dr. Bryan Grady said,...
South Carolina man beaten by police in Arkansas
Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been suspended after a video posted on social media showed a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten by police.
iheart.com
Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments, bringing the total number of charges against him to 90, the state’s attorney general announced Friday morning. A state grand jury handed down indictments against Murdaugh and two others, Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers, Attorney...
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Launches Texting Program For Convenient Access To DSS Services
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services has partnered with the United Way Association of South Carolina to launch a new texting feature that will connect families and individuals to DSS resources through mobile devices. DSS is using the United Way’s 211 service, which is an...
Charlotte Stories
South Carolina Ranked Among The Worst States For Women’s Equality
In order to determine where women receive the most equal treatment in American society, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men. Best States for Women’s Rights...
cbs17
3 officers suspended after beating South Carolina man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’
MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/WNCN) — A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning in Arkansas after a store clerk said he had spat in their face and made terroristic threats, according to police in Alma. The man, Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, fled the store and all law enforcement...
South Carolina Department of Social Services launches texting program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Getting resources from the South Carolina Department of Social Services will now be much easier after the agency launched a new texting program that provides information within seconds. The purpose of the new program is to eliminate the long phone calls, back-and-forth emails and time spent trying to find a specific […]
Prosecutors: Alex Murdaugh stole from brother; family firm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Murdaugh, 54, faces nine additional charges — four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, three counts of money laundering and two counts of computer crimes — in indictments handed up by the State Grand Jury on Tuesday and released publicly Friday. Murdaugh is in jail set likely to stand trial in January on murder charges for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul. They were killed with different guns outside one of the family’s homes in Colleton County, investigators said.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
AOL Corp
Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife and son, faces new financial crimes charges
Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, already accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted on multiple money laundering and computer crime charges, authorities said Friday. A grand jury indicted him on nine criminal counts, including two for money laundering of between $20,000 and $100,000, another count of money...
South Carolina might soon face a syphilis wave, data suggests
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina, already one of the nation’s top places for chlamydia and gonorrhea infections, might be about to see a boom in syphilis cases. “Syphilis is something that is very concerning to us,” said Beth De Santis, the CEO of Fact Forward, an organization that aims to reduce the rate […]
Woman's body found in Lowcountry, boyfriend commits suicide hours later
Authorities say the body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend was found dead hours after the discovery — of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mail carrier arrested on charges that he stole mail he was supposed to deliver
BOSTON – An employee for the U.S. Postal Service in Massachusetts was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
South Charleston Man Sentenced to More than 20 Years in Prison for Major Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Timothy Wayne Dodd, 46, of South Charleston, was sentenced today to 21 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for helping to operate a large-volume methamphetamine conspiracy in and around St. Albans and South Charleston during the summer of 2021.
Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
WJCL
Indictments: Alex Murdaugh stole more than $120,000 intended for his brother
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, charged in the double murder of his wife and son, now faces additional indictments. On Friday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued indictments against Murdaugh, as well as two associates, for alleged crimes that took place in Colleton and Hampton counties.
