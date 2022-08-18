Read full article on original website
Maine Cornfield Maze In The Running For Best In United States
While Maine lags far behind the Midwest states when it comes to the amount of corn grown in the state, we do have a fair number of cornfield mazes here in Maine. In fact, we have some of the best cornfield mazes in the country!. According to News Center Maine,...
Financial Website Says 48 States are Better to Retire in Than Maine
If you are thinking about retiring in Maine, you may want to think again...at least according to personal finance website. Bankrate.com, an online consumer financial services company released its annual list of best and worst state to retire. Coming in at a lowly 49th ranking is our wonderful state of Maine. The ranking means that Alaska (ranked 50th) is the only state listed a worse place to retire.
Tourists Are Loving Maine This Summer On TikTok
On TikTok, it’s been of summer of love here in the 207!. Sometimes I wonder if we take Maine for granted this time of year. I know personally that I don’t take full advantage of everything our state has to offer. Watching these videos made me realize that I need to get off my butt and enjoy what is left of summer.
The 10 Cheapest Towns & Cities To Live In Maine
With all of the changes that the United States has seen over the last few years, maybe you've been thinking about making a chance to your living situation. Maybe you want to move out of your expensive town and move to a more affordable nearby town. We want to help...
A Thank You to LifeFlight of Maine as They Receive Well-Deserved $1M Gift
You never think it’s going to happen to you until it does. You read headlines of horror stories, hear people talk about traumatic events that feel like lifetimes away from you, and even though you know these things happen, you just never think these types of events will touch the ones you love.
Are Blue Lobsters Even Considered Rare in Maine at This Point?
Maine prides itself in its main delicacy: Lobster. You picture our rocky shores and immediately visions of Portland Head Light, sunrises from Acadia, and lobster boats cruising near shore with their colorful buoys and traps pop into mind. We’re known for our working wharves, local lobstermen, and top-quality cuisine featuring...
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts
An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
The ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Movie Is One Step Closer to Being Finished
The story of Donn Fendler's harrowing nine days, lost on Mount Katahdin at the age of 12, is one that Maine school children who grew up in the 90s know all about. According to Wikipedia, on July 17, 1939, when Donn Fendler was 12 years old, he became separated from his family near the summit of Mt. Katahdin. It made news nationwide as hundreds of volunteers searched for him covering the over 200,000 acres of Baxter State Park.
Beat the Heat and Celebrate 100 Years of New Hampshire’s Polar Caves
If you’re looking for some shade on another hot and hazy weekend, come celebrate the 100th anniversary of New Hampshire’s Polar Caves tomorrow (Saturday August 20)!. Located at the southern edge of the White Mountain National Forest, the beloved attraction is throwing a day-long party that includes rock painting, coloring, face painting, and water balloons.
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
One of Maine’s Favorite Haunted Attractions Is Opening Back Up This Year
If you tend to get a rush when you get scared, then you most likely enjoy going into haunted houses. Or, you could be someone that likes to see their friends or family get scared. Not going to lie, jump scares get me, and not in a good way. I...
Threshers Brewing Co is the Hidden Gem of Midcoast Maine
I learned through trivia recently that Maine has more breweries per capita than any other state in the U.S. With so many scattered around and even more popping up, it can be hard to differentiate them or find any that really stand out from the others. Thanks to a local...
Is it Illegal to Feed a Seagull in Maine?
One of the birds that happens to be synonymous with Maine is the seagull. In slang terms, it has been given several different nicknames like a rat with wings or a trash chicken. But seagulls in Maine, specifically on beaches and oceanfront towns, seem inescapable. Part of the reason is that seagulls in Maine have just enough access to food and shelter that they simply don't want to leave. While there's food to be had from the vast ocean, seagulls also don't mind a taste of "people" food either. So is it illegal in Maine to actually feed seagulls?
How to Keep Bats Out of Your Maine Home and What to do if You Have One
The other day I was standing in a friend’s yard in Cumberland when I noticed a small black bird whiz across the sky. It was one swift motion I saw out of the corner of my eye. It caught my attention and as I looked for it again I noticed multiple small black birds darting in rapid zig zags, which is when I realized they weren’t birds at all.
A Direct Link is About to Form Between Australia and Maine
Before getting into the meat and potatoes of this story, while researching, I came across an area in the northern territory of Australia called the Maine Islands. The only problem? There's not much information about it. You can get a weather report of Maine Islands if you're curious (today will be sunny and 90.)
Rare Summer Nor’easter Likely to Hit Maine This Week
We're still too far away from the winter season for the word nor'easter to be tossed around lightly. When anyone in northern New England hears that term, they immediately think about shoveling, power outages and grabbing some bread and milk from the grocery store. While the term itself is associated with snow, every so often Maine will get a summer nor'easter that brings substantial wind gusts and a ton of rain to the state in a short but powerful burst. There appears to be one of those rare summer nor'easters on the horizon.
These Are the Candies to Please a Mainer’s Sweet Tooth This Halloween
Now you may be thinking that it is a bit early to be thinking about Halloween. However, it is really not that early to be thinking about Halloween candy. I mean is it ever too early to think about candy? I am going to say that it is not. Who...
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
