Charlotte, NC

WCNC

There's still time to upgrade with 50 Floor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. 50 Floor offers a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They include an in-home shopping experience. 50 Floor will come to you and bring a huge variety of flooring options. They'll walk you through the perfect products, answering all your questions. 50 Floor will move your furniture, remove your old flooring, haul it away, and install the new flooring. Most jobs are done in just a day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dynamic Health Carolinas can help federal employees injured on the job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to Dynamic Health, Dynamic Health Carolinas is a state-of-the-art medical rehabilitation facility that offers a multi-disciplinary approach and technology that is not available anywhere else in the area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Road safety is important when it comes to back to school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This time of year, traffic is picking up on the roads because of kids heading back to school. There will also be a lot of new drivers on the roads as high school kids get behind the wheel. So it's important to be safe on the roads and know what to do if you or your kid get in an accident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Business
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Industry
WCNC

Over 200 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least 200 flights were delayed and nearly two dozen were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday, according to Flight Aware. The majority of impacted flights were through American Airlines, which had 173 delays and six cancellations as of 3:30 p.m., according to Flight Aware data.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

In vision for high speed rail service, North Carolina seeks 'missing link'

RALEIGH, N.C. — Seven North Carolina communities are receiving a collective $3.4 million to help fund mobility hubs that one day could sit alongside high-speed train service through cities like Petersburg, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Atlanta, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has announced. NC DOT and the Virginia...
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Online security: Tips to make you less vulnerable to internet theft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, patients with Novant Health were told the hospital suffered a data breach through a tracking tool linked to a Facebook marketing campaign in 2020. The information that may have been stolen could include patients' email addresses, phone numbers and other contact details. So what...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte on Monday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the homicide occurred near the intersection of Marvin Road and Wendover Road on Monday around 7 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get tickets now for Wheel of Fortune LIVE! when it's in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — R-S-T-L-N-E. Buy a vowel. I'd like to solve. If you recognized any of these phrases, then get excited because "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to the Queen City on Monday, Sept.19. An all-new, theatrical experience, which brings one of the best game shows of all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Active shooter training underway in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Police investigating homicide in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Lancaster on Friday, officials said. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office said it responded to a call about a shooting victim on North Willow Lake Road near East Dunlap Street. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Jason Shannon of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

