How schools in the Charlotte area plan to spend federal COVID relief money
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — With students and their teachers facing trauma, financial setbacks and learning loss, the federal government committed billions of dollars to rescue school districts during the pandemic, but a WCNC Charlotte analysis found most of that money remains unspent. In fact, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency...
Road safety is important when it comes to back to school
New poll reveals most common reasons why people quit their jobs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Great Resignation, as it's been dubbed, has marked a time when record numbers of Americans quit their jobs. A recent YouGovAmerica poll found 81% of Americans have quit a job at some point in their life with only 6% regretting the decision. WCNC Charlotte is...
Over 200 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least 200 flights were delayed and nearly two dozen were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday, according to Flight Aware. The majority of impacted flights were through American Airlines, which had 173 delays and six cancellations as of 3:30 p.m., according to Flight Aware data.
People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
In vision for high speed rail service, North Carolina seeks 'missing link'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Seven North Carolina communities are receiving a collective $3.4 million to help fund mobility hubs that one day could sit alongside high-speed train service through cities like Petersburg, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Atlanta, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has announced. NC DOT and the Virginia...
A week before classes start, CMS still has 360 teacher vacancies
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Some schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district are going into the new school year with the same problem facing thousands of other schools in the United States — not having enough teachers. A week before classes are set to start CMS still has 360...
No additional bids made on Epicentre, according to Clerks Office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The sale of the Epicentre is almost complete. On Aug. 9, creditor Deutsche Bank bid $95 million to buy the troubled entertainment complex in Uptown Charlotte. "I was glad that somebody purchased the Epicentre so we can get out of this limbo," Preston Gray, owner of...
Online security: Tips to make you less vulnerable to internet theft
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, patients with Novant Health were told the hospital suffered a data breach through a tracking tool linked to a Facebook marketing campaign in 2020. The information that may have been stolen could include patients' email addresses, phone numbers and other contact details. So what...
Charlotte leaders vote unanimously to allow the establishment of social districts in the city
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During Monday's meeting, Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to allow the establishment of social districts. Social districts would allow people to carry alcoholic drinks outside from place to place within the designated zones. This is the first step to create outdoor drinking areas in the Queen...
Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte on Monday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the homicide occurred near the intersection of Marvin Road and Wendover Road on Monday around 7 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte...
Rowan middle school says microbial growth is in HVAC system, classes going remote
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — West Rowan Middle School officials say microbial growth issues in the school's HVAC system are causing classes to be held remotely for the rest of the week. On Monday, Rowan-Salisbury School System administrators sent out a letter to parents about the issue and said they...
'It’s really a blessing' | NC teen aims to help kids in abusive situations
STATESVILLE, N.C. — What began as a small idea grew to a greater cause. At just 13 years old Isabella DiFiore began her very own service project. "I wanted to start it to help abused or neglected children," Isabella said. So with the help of her mother, Isabella began...
Active shooter training underway in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
'An opportunity for independence' | Waxhaw group supports veterans with dogs tailored for service
WAXHAW, N.C. — Editor's note: While nothing graphic is shared in this article, the topic of veteran suicide is discussed briefly. The end of this article features links to resources if you or a loved one are in crisis and need help. They look like little fuzzballs now, but...
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Lancaster on Friday, officials said. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office said it responded to a call about a shooting victim on North Willow Lake Road near East Dunlap Street. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Jason Shannon of...
Efforts underway to provide wrap-around services for abuse and violence victims under one roof
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Mecklenburg County, several nonprofits and community partners are working to bring their services together to better serve victims of violence and abuse. Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. “In Charlotte, if you have...
