ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Lake Tahoe Summit: Regional leaders cheer progress, sound alarm on climate challenges

By Olivia Wynkoop, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

1.3M women of color in Bay Area could benefit if Assembly Bill 2419 passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Lake Forest, CA
Local
California Government
Local
Nevada Government
LocalNewsMatters.org

Women’s reproductive health professionals fight for more abortion training in California

ZOE CARRASCO “FELL in love” with reproductive health care while working at a community clinic in East Oakland. She was in her late 20s at the time. Today at 36 years old, Carrasco is a graduate of the University of California, San Francisco School of Nursing. As a self-described Latina, Carrasco wants to provide comprehensive reproductive care to her Spanish-speaking community, including abortions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Mccarthy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jacky Rosen
Person
Alex Padilla
Person
Tom Mcclintock
LocalNewsMatters.org

Bay Area fire agencies distribute equipment to first responders on front lines of Ukraine

Volunteers from fire services and departments across the Bay Area on Thursday finished loading a 40-foot shipping container with firefighting equipment to be sent to Ukraine. Harold Schapelhouman, a retired Menlo Park Fire Protection District chief, aided in the organization of the gathering of used fire tools and supplies to help firefighters in Ukraine with rescues, recoveries and fighting fires.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Water Bodies#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
LocalNewsMatters.org

Multiracial families on the rise in America, but societal acceptance slow to keep pace

MULTIRACIAL FAMILIES ARE becoming more common in the United States, however, as these increase, hate speech, U.S. racism and xenophobia also become more evident. According to 2020 Census data, 204.3 million people identify as white, while the multiracial population increased 276 percent compared to 2010 data, as the census estimated 33.8 million people identifying as white.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy