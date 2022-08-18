Lake Tahoe Summit: Regional leaders cheer progress, sound alarm on climate challenges

Read full article on original website
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
Antioch water desalination project provides backdrop as Newsom touts climate strategy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Antioch Water Treatment Plant to announce new measures to store and save water in his parched state. But first he stopped at a table set up for him to taste the water treated at the plant. He held up his glass and asked a...
1.3M women of color in Bay Area could benefit if Assembly Bill 2419 passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
Electric vehicle buyers face long wait lists for rebates and some programs have shut down
WHEN TULARE RESIDENT Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away. But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. Nelms spent four months on a waitlist before he was accepted into one of...
University of California faces calls to reduce barriers to admission for transfer students
TO FIX WHAT critics say is a confusing and discouraging system, the University of California is under pressure to create a new admissions guarantee program for community college transfer students. Currently, six of UC’s nine undergraduate campuses have transfer admission guarantee programs, which smooth the path from a community college...
Newsom’s state Supreme Court chief justice pick would represent first Latina in the role
IN A STATE that doesn’t have many Latinas either sitting on the judicial bench or arguing cases before it, Patricia Guerrero would make history as chief justice on California’s highest court. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Guerrero, 50, to be chief justice of the California Supreme Court....
Santa Cruz County homeless count reveals sharp rise in vets, seniors living on the street
The number of homeless veterans in Santa Cruz County has more than doubled since 2019, according to new data from the county. The county announced the results of its biennial Point-in-Time Count of the number of people experiencing homelessness in the county. The 2022 Point-In-Time Count revealed there were at...
Women’s reproductive health professionals fight for more abortion training in California
ZOE CARRASCO “FELL in love” with reproductive health care while working at a community clinic in East Oakland. She was in her late 20s at the time. Today at 36 years old, Carrasco is a graduate of the University of California, San Francisco School of Nursing. As a self-described Latina, Carrasco wants to provide comprehensive reproductive care to her Spanish-speaking community, including abortions.
As current session nears end, Newsom spurs Legislature to enact climate change targets
RAMPING UP GOLAS for tackling climate change, Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Legislature to accelerate greenhouse gas cuts, set new interim targets for reaching 100 percent clean electricity and codify safety zones around new oil and gas wells. Newsom also is seeking regulations from the state Air Resources Board...
Berkeley’s Heyday Books is thriving in the wake of COVID as it approaches 50th anniversary
Nestled on Berkeley’s San Pablo Avenue is an iconic fixture in its own right — an independent, nonprofit publisher that has withstood the general test of time and the specific circumstances of publishing industry challenges and COVID-19. That fixture is Heyday Books, founded in 1974 and still going strong in 2022.
Bay Area fire agencies distribute equipment to first responders on front lines of Ukraine
Volunteers from fire services and departments across the Bay Area on Thursday finished loading a 40-foot shipping container with firefighting equipment to be sent to Ukraine. Harold Schapelhouman, a retired Menlo Park Fire Protection District chief, aided in the organization of the gathering of used fire tools and supplies to help firefighters in Ukraine with rescues, recoveries and fighting fires.
Cruise line begins offering luxurious tours of the Bay-Delta region — with a price to match
Starting early next year, tourists can take an 8-day cruise valued at more than $6,000 through San Francisco, Stockton, Sacramento, Vallejo and Napa. American Cruise Lines, a small-ship cruise line with headquarters in Connecticut, will offer their first roundtrip tour beginning Feb. 17, 2023, with prices starting at $6,095. The...
Belvedere tops report on Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
AG Bonta puts his weight behind Livermore’s effort to toss lawsuit over downtown housing
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has submitted an amicus brief in a lawsuit filed by the group Save Livermore Downtown against the city of Livermore, supporting the city’s request for dismissal, or expedited review, of an appeal challenging the city’s approval of Eden Housing’s 130-unit, downtown affordable housing project.
Multiracial families on the rise in America, but societal acceptance slow to keep pace
MULTIRACIAL FAMILIES ARE becoming more common in the United States, however, as these increase, hate speech, U.S. racism and xenophobia also become more evident. According to 2020 Census data, 204.3 million people identify as white, while the multiracial population increased 276 percent compared to 2010 data, as the census estimated 33.8 million people identifying as white.
State removes thousands of tons of debris from properties damaged by 2021 wildfires
Nearly all private properties enrolled in a statewide wildfire debris cleanup program are now clear of wreckage from last year’s fires, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services recently announced. Crews helped remove 430,000 tons worth of metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soils from almost 1,800 properties that...
San Francisco, flush with $3.4M in grant cash, seeks proposals to revitalize economic core
New grants are being made available in San Francisco to help fund proposals to revitalize a key area of the city’s economy. The $3.4 million in grant money was announced last week through the city’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development. According to a news release from the...
California parents push back as frustration spurs many to run for local school boards
ACROSS CALIFORNIA, PARENTS’ pandemic-era frustrations over everything from COVID school closures and safety protocols to the power of teachers’ unions are driving them to run for school boards. Some are motivated by national controversies, such as critical race theory and LGBTQ+ education. Others want to make sure the...
They’ve got the whole world in their hands: Young climate activists eager to tackle future
ACROSS THE GLOBE, young people are becoming more anxious, angry, and passionate about the state of the planet every single day. In the Bay Area, wildfires burn increasing acreages of land, intense heat worsens drought, and air pollution is a major concern for public health. It’s clear that the youth...
EBMUD seeks ‘landscape conversion heroes’ to share their drought-tolerant garden pics
Convert your landscaping to save water and possibly win a prize. The East Bay Municipal Utility District is launching the I Heart My Garden Photo Challenge for customers to celebrate their landscape conversion projects and inspire others. Until Sept. 25, the utility district invites customers to submit two before and...
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
