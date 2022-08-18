Read full article on original website
VTDigger
Another record-setting year for Gifford’s Last Mile
CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., August 22, 2022— For the second straight year, Gifford’s three-day Last Mile Ride, Walk and Run to support end-of-life care set new participation and fundraising records. Between the three in-person events and virtual options, there were 560 total participants. The result is $187,000 for Gifford’s palliative care program, assisting families whose loved ones are on life’s last mile.
Stephen Leslie: Where has all the water gone?
Worried about how much water a farm is using? Look to the soil. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Leslie: Where has all the water gone?.
VTDigger
South Royalton man shot in Brookfield on Sunday
Troopers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at a residence on Halfway Brook Road in Brookfield early Sunday morning, Vermont State Police said in a press release. The wounded man, who police later identified as Joshua Demar, 37, of South Royalton, was transported to University...
Police investigating Brattleboro’s 2nd homicide of the summer
Authorities have released few details about Friday night’s shooting at Great River Terrace, an apartment complex for people who lack permanent housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigating Brattleboro’s 2nd homicide of the summer.
Woman sentenced to 18 months of probation for shooting pet dog after attack
The Bennington Superior Court ruled for a lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought on the felony offense, citing factors such as the animal’s biting history and the defendant’s unfamiliarity with U.S. law enforcement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman sentenced to 18 months of probation for shooting pet dog after attack.
VTDigger
Police release few new details about fatal Brattleboro shooting
Police on Monday released few new details about a fatal shooting reported in Brattleboro Friday night. Authorities have now identified the male victim and “identified and interviewed” the person who they believe shot him, but that person is not in custody and nobody has been charged, according to a Brattleboro police press release.
