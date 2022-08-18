ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorset, VT

VTDigger

Another record-setting year for Gifford’s Last Mile

CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., August 22, 2022— For the second straight year, Gifford’s three-day Last Mile Ride, Walk and Run to support end-of-life care set new participation and fundraising records. Between the three in-person events and virtual options, there were 560 total participants. The result is $187,000 for Gifford’s palliative care program, assisting families whose loved ones are on life’s last mile.
RANDOLPH, VT
VTDigger

South Royalton man shot in Brookfield on Sunday

Troopers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at a residence on Halfway Brook Road in Brookfield early Sunday morning, Vermont State Police said in a press release. The wounded man, who police later identified as Joshua Demar, 37, of South Royalton, was transported to University...
BROOKFIELD, VT
VTDigger

Police release few new details about fatal Brattleboro shooting

Police on Monday released few new details about a fatal shooting reported in Brattleboro Friday night. Authorities have now identified the male victim and “identified and interviewed” the person who they believe shot him, but that person is not in custody and nobody has been charged, according to a Brattleboro police press release.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

Community Policy