Dickson, TN

whopam.com

35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow

Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Nashville Parent

‘Enchant’ Christmas Light Spectacular Coming to First Horizon Park

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Opening officially everywhere on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

New tenants listed for Factory at Franklin, to bring ‘unique experience’ for residents and visitors

The Factory at Franklin owners released a list of new tenants Friday that will partially fill the facility currently undergoing renovation. Among those listed include Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space, according to a release from the Factory’s owner, Holladay Properties.
FRANKLIN, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Dickson, TN
Business
WSMV

Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

MDHA to Open Waiting List for Elderly Property on Aug. 24, 2022

NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor, an elderly property, on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 24, 2022, to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor will need to reapply.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies

(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
LA VERGNE, TN
Economy
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Drowning at Tims Ford Lake Earlier This Week

TIMS FORD LAKE – A popular boating and swimming destination by a multitude of Middle Tennesseans was the location of a tragedy earlier this week. On Monday evening, emergency responders answered a call for a possible drowning at a Tims Ford Lake boat dock. Evidently, a Nashville man went underwater and never resurfaced. The man was reportedly attempting to swim across a narrow channel between two coastlines in the lake. Evidently, the man was swimming near a dock behind the Highland Ridge Subdivision off of Bell Memorial Drive near Highway 130.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Arrests made in Hendersonville church theft case

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people accused of stealing items from a church in Hendersonville last week have been arrested. Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvato, 19, were charged with burglary and theft under $1,000. On Aug. 18, the Hendersonville Police Department began a burglary investigation at Indian Lake Peninsula...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Furbaby Friday: Meet Axl!

Meet this handsome boy, Axl! He’s a 2-year-old, 63 pound male shepherd mix. He loves going for daily walks, playing fetch and tug-o-war, chasing and being chased, de-fluffing and de-squeaking his toys… but never goes for your shoes!. Axl is a lovebug who is a big fan of...
NASHVILLE, TN

