whopam.com
35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow
Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
Nashville Parent
‘Enchant’ Christmas Light Spectacular Coming to First Horizon Park
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Opening officially everywhere on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the...
williamsonhomepage.com
New tenants listed for Factory at Franklin, to bring ‘unique experience’ for residents and visitors
The Factory at Franklin owners released a list of new tenants Friday that will partially fill the facility currently undergoing renovation. Among those listed include Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space, according to a release from the Factory’s owner, Holladay Properties.
Giving thanks to local service members through 'fill the truck' event
Saturday, shoppers at the Kroger in Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet showed their appreciation to our local service members.
Sumner Resource Authority fire causing delay in trash pickup
The City of Gallatin will be experiencing a trash pickup this week due to a fire at the Sumner Resource Authority.
WSMV
Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
Tennessee Tribune
MDHA to Open Waiting List for Elderly Property on Aug. 24, 2022
NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor, an elderly property, on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 24, 2022, to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor will need to reapply.
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies
(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Old Hickory Blvd. in Madison
A 23-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison when he lost control of his car at the intersection of Old Hickory Blvd. and Heritage Dr., striking an electrical pole
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
Nashville Diaper Connection offers free diapers for a year to parents in school
If you're a parent, then chances are, you were shocked by some of the costs of raising a child. It's just that much more intense when you're trying to pay for school at the same time.
thecountrynote.com
Sunny Sweeney Is Joined By Vince Gill For Devastating New Song “Married Alone”
From upcoming album Married Alone, out September 23rd via Thirty Tigers;. Produced by Paul Cauthen and The Texas Gentlemen’s Beau Bedford;. UK tour continues tomorrow at Millport Country Music Festival 2022. Nashville, TN – When Sunny Sweeney’s trusted friend sent her a demo of “Married Alone” in April of...
Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old Hickory Boulevard
The victim of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been tentatively identified.
Nolensville Road reopens after crash
A portion of Nolensville Road is closed in both directions following a crash that occurred late Sunday night.
South Nashville crash sends two vehicles into pharmacy, third into power pole
Metro Nashville police said speed may have been a factor in a three-car crash on Nolensville Pike late Sunday.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Drowning at Tims Ford Lake Earlier This Week
TIMS FORD LAKE – A popular boating and swimming destination by a multitude of Middle Tennesseans was the location of a tragedy earlier this week. On Monday evening, emergency responders answered a call for a possible drowning at a Tims Ford Lake boat dock. Evidently, a Nashville man went underwater and never resurfaced. The man was reportedly attempting to swim across a narrow channel between two coastlines in the lake. Evidently, the man was swimming near a dock behind the Highland Ridge Subdivision off of Bell Memorial Drive near Highway 130.
Couple accused of breaking into, stealing from TN church on first date; Claim they wanted to play a piano
A couple's first date turns into a church burglary in Hendersonville and then a trip to jail.
WSMV
Arrests made in Hendersonville church theft case
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people accused of stealing items from a church in Hendersonville last week have been arrested. Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvato, 19, were charged with burglary and theft under $1,000. On Aug. 18, the Hendersonville Police Department began a burglary investigation at Indian Lake Peninsula...
Vigil held in memory of 22-year-old Mya Fuller
Loved ones cried, hugged, lit candles, and released balloons into the sky Thursday night at Magnolia Medical Center in Murfreesboro in memory of Mya Fuller.
WKRN
Furbaby Friday: Meet Axl!
Meet this handsome boy, Axl! He’s a 2-year-old, 63 pound male shepherd mix. He loves going for daily walks, playing fetch and tug-o-war, chasing and being chased, de-fluffing and de-squeaking his toys… but never goes for your shoes!. Axl is a lovebug who is a big fan of...
