TIMS FORD LAKE – A popular boating and swimming destination by a multitude of Middle Tennesseans was the location of a tragedy earlier this week. On Monday evening, emergency responders answered a call for a possible drowning at a Tims Ford Lake boat dock. Evidently, a Nashville man went underwater and never resurfaced. The man was reportedly attempting to swim across a narrow channel between two coastlines in the lake. Evidently, the man was swimming near a dock behind the Highland Ridge Subdivision off of Bell Memorial Drive near Highway 130.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO