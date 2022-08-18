Read full article on original website
Auditions Announced for HARVEY at Dayton Playhouse
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Please bring a list of your conflicts – rehearsals will be weeknights from 7-9 PM, the number of days will be determined by which character you are portraying. Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is the story of Elwood P. Dowd,...
ALL YOUR FRIENDS ARE DEAD Quick Review
I caught ALL YOUR FRIENDS ARE DEAD at a preview on August 11th. You can see the one-night-only local premiere this Thursday, Aug. 25th at 8pm at the Esquire Theatre in Clifton. Think Friday the 13th meets The Big Chill as a group of high school friends reunite decades later...
A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni | Mon., Oct. 24 | Music Hall Ballroom
WHAT: LIFE WITH THE AFTERLIFE: A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni. PRICE: $45.00 | $35.00. 10% Group Discount (10 or more). Additional service fees may apply. INFO: Paranormal investigator, author, podcaster and star of Kindred Spirits and Ghost Hunters, Amy Bruni shares hair-raising tales from her countless hours hunting ghosts at America’s most haunted locations. Amy shares her unique approach to interacting with the spirits of the dead and those who encounter them. By the end of the night, you will question everything you thought you knew about the spirit world, and life after death.
Individual Tickets are Now on Sale for Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park’s Fall 2022 Performances
CINCINNATI – Tickets are now on sale for the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park’s Fall 2022 lineup of shows, which will take place at venues around greater Cincinnati while the construction of the new Moe & Jack’s Place –The Rouse Theatre is completed. The all-new theatre will open in March 2023 with A Chorus Line.
The ‘Pack is Back! (A Real Clambake with Frank, Dean & Sammy) from the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra
(A Real Clambake with Frank, Dean & Sammy) 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 (Devou Park) Covington, KY. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022 (Tower Park) Ft. Thomas, KY. 7:00 p.m. September 5, 2022 (Woodside Arboretum) Middletown, OH. The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra closes its 2022 Summer Park Series with a...
Cincinnati Ballet welcomes new Artistic Director Jodie Gates
Cincinnati, OH (August 22, 2022) – For the first time in 25 years, Cincinnati Ballet has a new artistic leader. Jodie Gates has officially assumed her role as the Company’s Artistic Director and welcomes audiences to the first production of Cincinnati Ballet’s 2022-2023 Season with The Kaplan New Works Series at the Aronoff Center for the Arts, Jarson-Kaplan Theater. “The creation of new choreography is critical to the evolution of the artform,” Gates said. “One of my goals for the Company is to demystify ballet and encourage new voices and perspectives in contemporary dance. While I did not program this season’s New Works, I am excited to experience these world and regional premieres. I am grateful for the Company’s longstanding commitment to encouraging choreographic experimentation and that commitment will continue in my artistic vision for the future.”
Assistant Stage Manager Sought by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati
The Assistant Stage Manager will assist the organization in fulfilling its mission of educating, entertaining and engaging audiences of all ages through professional theatrical productions and arts education programming. Along with the Resident Stage Manager, the Assistant Stage Manager coordinates rehearsal and performance needs for The Children’s Theatre. This...
