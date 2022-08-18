Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
behindthecurtaincincy.com
ALL YOUR FRIENDS ARE DEAD Quick Review
I caught ALL YOUR FRIENDS ARE DEAD at a preview on August 11th. You can see the one-night-only local premiere this Thursday, Aug. 25th at 8pm at the Esquire Theatre in Clifton. Think Friday the 13th meets The Big Chill as a group of high school friends reunite decades later...
behindthecurtaincincy.com
Individual Tickets are Now on Sale for Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park’s Fall 2022 Performances
CINCINNATI – Tickets are now on sale for the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park’s Fall 2022 lineup of shows, which will take place at venues around greater Cincinnati while the construction of the new Moe & Jack’s Place –The Rouse Theatre is completed. The all-new theatre will open in March 2023 with A Chorus Line.
behindthecurtaincincy.com
Auditions Announced for HARVEY at Dayton Playhouse
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Please bring a list of your conflicts – rehearsals will be weeknights from 7-9 PM, the number of days will be determined by which character you are portraying. Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is the story of Elwood P. Dowd,...
behindthecurtaincincy.com
A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni | Mon., Oct. 24 | Music Hall Ballroom
WHAT: LIFE WITH THE AFTERLIFE: A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni. PRICE: $45.00 | $35.00. 10% Group Discount (10 or more). Additional service fees may apply. INFO: Paranormal investigator, author, podcaster and star of Kindred Spirits and Ghost Hunters, Amy Bruni shares hair-raising tales from her countless hours hunting ghosts at America’s most haunted locations. Amy shares her unique approach to interacting with the spirits of the dead and those who encounter them. By the end of the night, you will question everything you thought you knew about the spirit world, and life after death.
behindthecurtaincincy.com
The ‘Pack is Back! (A Real Clambake with Frank, Dean & Sammy) from the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra
(A Real Clambake with Frank, Dean & Sammy) 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 (Devou Park) Covington, KY. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022 (Tower Park) Ft. Thomas, KY. 7:00 p.m. September 5, 2022 (Woodside Arboretum) Middletown, OH. The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra closes its 2022 Summer Park Series with a...
behindthecurtaincincy.com
Assistant Stage Manager Sought by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati
The Assistant Stage Manager will assist the organization in fulfilling its mission of educating, entertaining and engaging audiences of all ages through professional theatrical productions and arts education programming. Along with the Resident Stage Manager, the Assistant Stage Manager coordinates rehearsal and performance needs for The Children’s Theatre. This...
