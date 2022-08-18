ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ALL YOUR FRIENDS ARE DEAD Quick Review

I caught ALL YOUR FRIENDS ARE DEAD at a preview on August 11th. You can see the one-night-only local premiere this Thursday, Aug. 25th at 8pm at the Esquire Theatre in Clifton. Think Friday the 13th meets The Big Chill as a group of high school friends reunite decades later...
Auditions Announced for HARVEY at Dayton Playhouse

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Please bring a list of your conflicts – rehearsals will be weeknights from 7-9 PM, the number of days will be determined by which character you are portraying. Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is the story of Elwood P. Dowd,...
A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni | Mon., Oct. 24 | Music Hall Ballroom

WHAT: LIFE WITH THE AFTERLIFE: A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni. PRICE: $45.00 | $35.00. 10% Group Discount (10 or more). Additional service fees may apply. INFO: Paranormal investigator, author, podcaster and star of Kindred Spirits and Ghost Hunters, Amy Bruni shares hair-raising tales from her countless hours hunting ghosts at America’s most haunted locations. Amy shares her unique approach to interacting with the spirits of the dead and those who encounter them. By the end of the night, you will question everything you thought you knew about the spirit world, and life after death.
Assistant Stage Manager Sought by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

The Assistant Stage Manager will assist the organization in fulfilling its mission of educating, entertaining and engaging audiences of all ages through professional theatrical productions and arts education programming. Along with the Resident Stage Manager, the Assistant Stage Manager coordinates rehearsal and performance needs for The Children’s Theatre. This...
CINCINNATI, OH

