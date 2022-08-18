Read full article on original website
Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
Is Milly Alcock Single? The ‘House of the Dragon’ Star’s Dating Life, Revealed
HBO Max’s House of the Dragon debuted on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The Game of Thrones prequel provides fans of the Emmy-winning series with more insight into the Targareyan received their reign. The series also has a new cast that ties into the familiar GOT faces. Article continues below...
The Possibility of a Fourth '365 Days' Movie Coming to Fruition Is Real
Over the course of the last few months no film series on Netflix has commanded as much attention as the 365 Days trilogy. The tale of Laura Biel (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka), who is kidnapped and given a year to fall in love with Italian mob boss Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), have captivated millions of the platform's viewers and fans are pining to find out what's next for the torrid couple.
'Inside Out' Is Well Into Season 2 on HGTV — Here's How to Stream the Series
No, this isn't about the 2015 Pixar animated movie of the same name; the Inside Out in question is a home renovation series on HGTV. It follows home makeover duo Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle. Carmine is an expert on interior design and infrastructure for homes, while Mike handles all exterior remodeling and construction. Together, they make a perfect pair working on opposite ends of a home to please each of their clients to the best of their abilities.
All the 'House of the Dragon' Book Spoilers You Need to Know
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for Fire & Blood and potential show spoilers for House of the Dragon. The HBO continuation of the Game of Thrones franchise, House of the Dragon, roars onto television screens on Aug. 21, 2022. The series follows the Targaryen family roughly 190 years before the events of Game of Thrones and covers the familial civil war that occurs for control of the Iron Throne.
Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA?’ Rumors Resurface About Her Departure
For nearly a decade, actress and reality star Kenya Moore has twirled in multiple Real Housewives of Atlanta scenes as one of the Bravo show’s longtime peach holders. Since joining in 2012, Kenya has become responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments, from her widely discussed relationships to her physical and verbal altercations with co-stars like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield.
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
'Bachelorette' Fans Changed Their Minds About Nate Being the Next Possible 'Bachelor'
When it comes to leads on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, you can't win them all. Sometimes, fans are split down the center in regards to who they root for or even like. But right now, most of the fandom isn't wild about Nate Mitchell as the next Bachelor. Before,...
Tino Franco Is a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette', but Who Are His Parents?
The latest season of The Bachelorette, which features both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, has certainly had its ups and downs. Now that the pool of potential suitors has been winnowed down to a smaller group, though, many fans are eager to learn more about each of the remaining male contestants and how their lives might integrate with Gabby's or Rachel's.
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Getting a Spinoff Film Years Later
The latest trend cycle in the film industry appears to include taking beloved films from the 1980s and rebooting, reviving or creating a sequel for them. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, another classic film sequel is in the works. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 1986 film by director John Hughes, is now getting a spinoff.
'Selling the OC' Star Polly Brindle Has Kept the Identity of Her Ex a Secret
As Selling Sunset continues to be one of the most dominant reality TV offerings available, it only makes sense that the show's spin-offs would also garner plenty of attention. The latest spin-off to launch on Netflix is Selling the OC, which sees the Oppenheim Group take its operations a new part of California, and also introduces some new real estate agents that will populate the show's cast.
Will There Be a 'Young Justice' Season 5? We're Feeling a Little Distraught
Warner Bros. Animation is known for its classic cartoons including Looney Tunes and Batman: The Animated Series. The 2010 animated superhero series Young Justice is loosely based on the DC Comics of the same name about a group of young superheroes coming of age. The show ran for three seasons on Cartoon Network before an abrupt cancellation, but with time and many petitions, the show was brought back for a Season 4 on HBO Max.
Rumors Are Swirling That Tom Holland and Zendaya Broke Up, but Are They True?
Ever since they first emerged, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been one of the most powerful and longest-standing power couples in Hollywood. The Spider-Man stars are the subject of thousands of TikTok tributes, and most fans find their every move to be totally charming. Now, rumors are starting to swirl online that the two have broken up, but is there any truth to those suggestions?
Actor Kelly Thiebaud Is Checking out of 'General Hospital' — Where Is She Headed?
Sadly, actor Kelly Thiebaud's Dr. Britt Westbourne was never bumped up to the main cast on General Hospital. Although she would remain a guest star, Britt still earned herself a nickname after a decade of popping in and out of the show. Fans affectionately refer to her as "Britch" for all the obvious reasons. It doesn't hurt that her character's origin story (the child of two of the show's villains) sounds like something out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Is Almost Here — Who's Part of the Cast?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. As the latest — and most historic — installment of The Bachelorette draws to a close, fans are thrilled to head back to the beaches of Mexico for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. As of this writing, we're nearly a month away from its long-awaited premiere; however, there's hardly any information regarding the upcoming season. As a result, Bachelor Nation is getting antsy.
'Echoes' Actress Alise Willis on Season 1 Spoilers: "There's Some Drama That's Going to Pop Off" (EXCLUSIVE)
In reality, nothing is as it seems — just ask the stars of Netflix’s Echoes. In it, Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible III) stars as Leni and Gina McCleary — identical twin sisters who find themselves in the midst of a full-blown identity crisis after one of them goes missing.
Does House Baratheon Play a Role in 'House of the Dragon'? Here's What We Know
Once upon a time, a writer named George R.R. Martin procrastinated on the next highly anticipated book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series by writing a prequel novel set in the same universe. Now that prequel novel has been adapted into a television series called House of...
There's More Truth Behind 'Never Have I Ever' Than You Might Expect
Now that Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is finally streaming on Netflix, many of us are wondering what its basis in reality is. Is the Mindy Kaling-created series based on a true story? Centered on Devi, a Tamil Indian girl navigating high school as she deals with the grief of losing her father, Never Have I Ever is a hilarious yet moving coming-of-age story.
HBO's 'The Last of Us' Is a Story That's Been Around for a Decade
For many, one of the greatest stories to come out of the early 2010s was The Last of Us. It follows an unlikely duo as they trek across the post-pandemic United States in search of humanity’s last hope. Now that the story’s premise has become more relevant than anyone...
The Context of the Mad King Widens the Scope of 'House of the Dragon'
Winter came and went, and now, House of the Dragon is finally here. After a disappointing end to Game of Thrones, fans are hopeful for the future (or the past) thanks to HBO’s new prequel. The prequel begins by telling us that the events of House of the Dragon take place 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.
