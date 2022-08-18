Southland Unveils 2022-23 Basketball Conference Schedule

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference has released its 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball conference schedule, announced by commissioner Chris Grant Thursday.

The league’s regular-season slate opens for most teams Sat., Dec. 31 and wraps up on Wed., March 1. Conference play will consist of an 18-game double round-robin for each men’s and women’s program.

Two-time defending men’s basketball conference champion Nicholls hosts rival Southeastern on Dec. 15 as the Colonels aim to become the first school in league history to win three-straight regular-season titles since Lamar in 1979-81. The Colonels’ and Lions’ women’s squads are still slated to play on New Year’s Eve.

Reigning men’s tournament champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi begins its slate at Northwestern State, which enters year one of the Corey Gipson era. Gipson gives the Demons a fresh face on the bench for the first time since 1999 after taking the reins from longtime head coach Mike McConathy.

Coming off its first Southland women’s basketball conference crown, HBU begins its title defense at home against New Orleans. A championship repeat would mark 10-straight years that a Texas institution has claimed at least a share of the conference championship. The Huskies’ and Privateers’ men’s teams will tip off the night before on Dec. 30.

UIW’s women’s squad looks to follow up a Cinderella run last year in Katy, where the No. 6 seed won its first conference tournament crown. The Cardinals open up at Texas A&M-Commerce, which is in its first year of transitioning to Division I.

The New Year’s Eve slate will also feature a showdown between rivals McNeese and Lamar, which announced an early return to the Southland a month ago. Three of the four head coaches between the two institutions’ men’s and women’s programs are in just their second year at the helm.

Following the regular-season action, teams will square off at the 2023 Southland Conference Basketball Tournament, hosted by McNeese at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, La.

2022 Southland Conference Basketball Schedule

@HBU @UIW @LU @MCN @UNO @NICH @NSU @SLU @A&M-C @AMCC HBU Feb. 11 Feb. 16 Jan. 14 Jan. 7 Feb. 25 Jan. 26 Jan. 5 Jan. 28 Feb. 9 UIW Jan. 19 Jan. 21 Feb. 16 Feb. 4 Feb. 18 March 1 Feb. 2 Dec. 31 Jan. 5 LU Feb. 18 Feb. 9 Feb. 2 Jan. 5 March 1 Jan. 28 Jan. 7 Jan. 14 Feb. 11 MCN Feb. 23 Jan. 26 Dec. 31 Feb. 11 Jan. 19 Jan. 12 Feb. 25 Feb. 4 Jan. 28 UNO Dec. 30 (M)Dec. 31 (W) Jan. 12 Feb. 25 March 1 Feb. 9 Feb. 18 Jan. 26 Feb. 16 Jan. 14 NICH Feb. 4 Jan. 28 Jan. 12 Jan. 21 Feb. 23 Jan. 7 Feb. 11 Jan. 5 Jan. 26 NSU Feb. 2 Feb. 23 Feb. 4 Jan. 5 Jan. 21 Jan. 14 Jan. 19 Feb. 9 Feb. 25 SLU March 1 Jan. 14 Feb. 23 Feb. 9 Jan. 28 Dec. 15 (M)Dec. 31 (W) Feb. 16 Feb. 18 Jan. 12 A&M-C Jan. 12 Feb. 25 Jan. 26 Jan. 7 Jan. 19 Feb. 2 Feb. 11 Jan. 21 Feb. 23 AMCC Jan. 21 Jan. 7 Jan. 19 Feb. 18 Feb. 2 Feb. 16 Dec. 31 Feb. 4 March 1 {Courtesy: Southland Conference}

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.