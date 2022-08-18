Dog the Bounty Hunter Speaks Out About His Involvement in Kiely Rodni Case

Following the news that Dog the Bounty Hunter is “reluctant” about being involved in the Kiely Rodni case, the reality TV star reveals why he continues to be wary about acting on tips for the missing California teenager.

As previously reported, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s rep told TMZ that some of the tips are offering vague clues. The reality TV star is also getting a slew of emails from others who just want him to get involved because of his track record in finding other missing people.

However, Dog the Bounty Hunter is holding back on helping in the search for now. This is due to the outrage he dealt with in his hunt for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie last fall. He’s now waiting until he gets an invitation from either the authorities or the missing person’s family. He also plans to get involved if the case goes beyond 21 days, which is when cases typically go cold.

Dog the Bounty Hunter addressed him being involved in the case in a tweet. “Many of you have asked if I plan to get involved in the Kiely Rodni case. The New York Post recently ran an article that shares why I have yet to join the investigation, but also that I am willing if duty calls.”

According to The New York Post, Kiely Rodni went missing earlier this month. She vanished from a campground party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California. “We are moving into a more limited but continuous search and rescue effort,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Captain Sam Brown announced in a recent press conference. “We’ve pulled in a ton of resources towards that goal and I think to date we’ve [put] over like 9,000 man hours into searching, which is astronomical.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Involvement in the Search for Brian Laundry & Gabby Petito

Dog the Bounty Hunter made headlines after he appeared in Florida following the news that Gabby Petito went missing. Petito was on a cross-country road trip with her then-fiance Brian Laundrie. She went missing in mid-August of 2021 and Laundrie reappeared at his parent’s house after driving back without Petito.

However, days after returning home and not speaking about Petito’s whereabouts, Laundrie also went missing. This prompted Dog the Bounty Hunter to help in the search. One month into the search, Laundrie’s remains were found in a nearby metropark. The reality star addressed the search coming to an end by stating, “We pray for Gabby’s family as yet another day ends with seemingly more questions than answers though it does seem the search for Brian is indeed over.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter did assume that Laundrie was alive during the search. The reality star also accused Laundrie’s parents of helping him escape.