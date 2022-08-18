ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

stmarynow.com

IRVING SINGLETON

Irving Singleton, 87, a resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Morgan City Legacy Nursing Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until services at noon at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery. He is survived by two daughters, Daphne Harrara of...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Six drug arrests, fourth-offense DWI reported over the weekend

Area authorities reported the arrests of six people on drug charges over the weekend, including a Morgan City man accused of possessing heroin. Morgan City police also arrested a man on a fourth drunken driving charge. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
MORGAN CITY, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of August 11-18

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 11-18: Jerome Maisonn Euve, III, 20, 1312 E Bayou Rd, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Monetary Instrument Abuse, Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Theft, and Bank Fraud;. Earnest White, 43, Address Unknown was charged w/ Theft;. Richard Johnson, 33,...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 19-22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:16 a.m. U.S. 90 Westbound between Siracusa Hi Rise/City; Traffic incident. 8:19 a.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Suspicious person. 10:07 a.m. Under Bridge by...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WWL-AMFM

Missing man found dead near Houma

According to the United States Coast Guard, Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s deputies found the man’s body Saturday morning, just a few hours after the Coast Guard had suspended its search.
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Deputies, Patterson police make arrests on resisting charges

St. Mary and Patterson authorities each made arrests Thursday on charges of resisting an officer. The St. Mary case also involved charges of negligent injury. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 36 complaints and made these arrests:. --Terrance McClain,...
PATTERSON, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
houmatimes.com

You don’t want to miss everything happening this weekend!

Thursday, August 18 Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Wellness Expo | noon – 6:00 p.m. | Houma Terrebonne Civic Center Come out and learn ways of living a healthier lifestyle from some of the most qualified local health organizations. Vendors will discuss various topics on health and resources around the area. The event is open to the community.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Donaldsonville man sentenced to 140 months after methamphetamine/fentanyl guilty plea

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, to 140 months in federal prison following his conviction of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Court further sentenced Scieneaux to 5 years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Murder, Criminal Street Gang Activity

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection in an ongoing narcotics-based investigation. Jajuan Melvin Poindexter, 21, of Houma, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants in connection with the investigation. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office originally released information on the investigation June 1,...
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux pet store celebrates with Grand Opening Event

Petsense is excited to announce it will celebrate its Grand Opening on Friday, August 19, in Thibodaux after being closed for nearly a year. The pet store will host its highly anticipated Grand Opening, providing Thibodaux pet parents with a sense of normalcy. Nationally known as “America’s Hometown Pet Store”,...
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

Utility bill assistance events by parish

NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes have programs that are helping residents pay their utility bills. Here is the latest information on events near you. Entergy and the United Way are providing a $150 bill credit for eligible customers for their power bills. Click here to see who can apply.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

