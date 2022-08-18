Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
IRVING SINGLETON
Irving Singleton, 87, a resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Morgan City Legacy Nursing Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until services at noon at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery. He is survived by two daughters, Daphne Harrara of...
stmarynow.com
Six drug arrests, fourth-offense DWI reported over the weekend
Area authorities reported the arrests of six people on drug charges over the weekend, including a Morgan City man accused of possessing heroin. Morgan City police also arrested a man on a fourth drunken driving charge. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of August 11-18
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 11-18: Jerome Maisonn Euve, III, 20, 1312 E Bayou Rd, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Monetary Instrument Abuse, Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Theft, and Bank Fraud;. Earnest White, 43, Address Unknown was charged w/ Theft;. Richard Johnson, 33,...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 19-22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:16 a.m. U.S. 90 Westbound between Siracusa Hi Rise/City; Traffic incident. 8:19 a.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Suspicious person. 10:07 a.m. Under Bridge by...
Missing man found dead near Houma
According to the United States Coast Guard, Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s deputies found the man’s body Saturday morning, just a few hours after the Coast Guard had suspended its search.
stmarynow.com
Deputies, Patterson police make arrests on resisting charges
St. Mary and Patterson authorities each made arrests Thursday on charges of resisting an officer. The St. Mary case also involved charges of negligent injury. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 36 complaints and made these arrests:. --Terrance McClain,...
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell is acting like a child
Shame on Mayor Cantrell for creating unrest among the city’s citizens by threatening to cancel Mardi Gras. She is, again, refusing to accept responsibility for her behavior and decisions as mayor of New Orleans.
wbrz.com
Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
houmatimes.com
You don’t want to miss everything happening this weekend!
Thursday, August 18 Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Wellness Expo | noon – 6:00 p.m. | Houma Terrebonne Civic Center Come out and learn ways of living a healthier lifestyle from some of the most qualified local health organizations. Vendors will discuss various topics on health and resources around the area. The event is open to the community.
pelicanpostonline.com
Donaldsonville man sentenced to 140 months after methamphetamine/fentanyl guilty plea
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, to 140 months in federal prison following his conviction of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Court further sentenced Scieneaux to 5 years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 18, 2022
There were several arrests yesterday in Lafourche Parish.
Brad Pitt foundation reaches settlement over Louisiana homes
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation and homeowners of the houses built by the program, in an area of New Orleans among the hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina, have reached a $20.5 million settlement. The Times-Picayune ′ The New Orleans Advocate reported Wednesday that,...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested for multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Murder, Criminal Street Gang Activity
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection in an ongoing narcotics-based investigation. Jajuan Melvin Poindexter, 21, of Houma, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants in connection with the investigation. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office originally released information on the investigation June 1,...
Fentanyl and meth dealer from Ascension Parish sentenced to over 11 years in prison
Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, recently found out how long he will be spending in jail.
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 will charge admission, go 'cashless' as it moves to Lakefront
A new spot, new experiences and an admission fee have all been announced for the National Fried Chicken Festival slated Oct. 1-2 on the New Orleans Lakefront. The fifth-anniversary festival, which started in downtown's Lafayette Park, will move to Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. The move was planned in recent years before the COVID closure of most festivals.
brproud.com
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux pet store celebrates with Grand Opening Event
Petsense is excited to announce it will celebrate its Grand Opening on Friday, August 19, in Thibodaux after being closed for nearly a year. The pet store will host its highly anticipated Grand Opening, providing Thibodaux pet parents with a sense of normalcy. Nationally known as “America’s Hometown Pet Store”,...
WDSU
Utility bill assistance events by parish
NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes have programs that are helping residents pay their utility bills. Here is the latest information on events near you. Entergy and the United Way are providing a $150 bill credit for eligible customers for their power bills. Click here to see who can apply.
Target throws cold water on Cantrell announcement
Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have spoken too soon about Target opening a new store at I-10 and Read Boulevard in eastern New Orleans, but the location may make sense for the Minnesota-based retail giant.
‘Goodwill gone wrong’ 9th Ward homeowners win settlement against Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation
Leading global environmental non-profit, Global Green, will be paying the settlement on behalf of Pitt and other defendants as a part of the mission to create a greener future for all.
