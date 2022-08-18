Los Angeles Man Infected With Monkeypox Virus Shamelessly DEFENDS McDonald's Visit

duanecali/tiktok

A Los Angeles man infected with the monkeypox virus defended his drive-thru visit to McDonald's after facing relentless backlash for going out in public, Radar has learned .

"Why are you outside bro?" one critic asked Duane Cali via TikTok on Wednesday after seeing the viral video of him sitting in his car following his stop at the fast food location.

duanecali/tiktok

At the time, Cali explained to his followers that he didn't have any groceries.

"I was outside because I was hungry and I have a life and I wanted to go live it in peace. Why do you go outside? Hm?" he shamelessly said in a follow-up post, telling another person they were "seriously blowing this out of proportion."

After being called selfish and careless, Cali attempted to clear the air.

"I literally care about everyone and have love for everyone. I apologize that this is bothering you all, but I didn't mean to harm you , so ... please forgive me," he said.

Meanwhile, another angry social media user pointed out that he could have utilized UberEats, DoorDash, or Instacart to get his order safely delivered.

"I'm aware of those apps, but I'm also aware of Apple Pay and if you are on my Instagram, you would have seen that I told people I used Apple Pay which is contactless ," Cali continued in a third video posted to his platform.

duanecali/tiktok

In his original video, RadarOnline.com can confirm that he vented about trusting certain individuals, later revealing he has just been trying to stay positive.

"I wanted to remind you to be careful who you f--- with," he told listeners. "Because not everybody who you f--- with, is gonna f--- with you … You might show up for the wrong person … and end up with Monkeypox ."

The backlash comes amidst one of the most jaw-dropping cases to be reported.

On Thursday, RadarOnline.com learned that a German man's nose started to rot after the patient contracted the monkeypox virus.

duanecali/tiktok

He went to seek medical help due to noticing a red spot on his nose, which was initially dismissed as a sunburn. After tests confirmed he had monkeypox, the man also found out he had undiagnosed syphilis and HIV.

Doctors believe HIV left him immunocompromised and susceptible to necrosis, the death of body tissue.