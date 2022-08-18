ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Man Infected With Monkeypox Virus Shamelessly DEFENDS McDonald's Visit

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2YWC_0hMNxPJ500
duanecali/tiktok

A Los Angeles man infected with the monkeypox virus defended his drive-thru visit to McDonald's after facing relentless backlash for going out in public, Radar has learned .

"Why are you outside bro?" one critic asked Duane Cali via TikTok on Wednesday after seeing the viral video of him sitting in his car following his stop at the fast food location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnRD0_0hMNxPJ500
duanecali/tiktok

At the time, Cali explained to his followers that he didn't have any groceries.

"I was outside because I was hungry and I have a life and I wanted to go live it in peace. Why do you go outside? Hm?" he shamelessly said in a follow-up post, telling another person they were "seriously blowing this out of proportion."

After being called selfish and careless, Cali attempted to clear the air.

"I literally care about everyone and have love for everyone. I apologize that this is bothering you all, but I didn't mean to harm you , so ... please forgive me," he said.

Meanwhile, another angry social media user pointed out that he could have utilized UberEats, DoorDash, or Instacart to get his order safely delivered.

"I'm aware of those apps, but I'm also aware of Apple Pay and if you are on my Instagram, you would have seen that I told people I used Apple Pay which is contactless ," Cali continued in a third video posted to his platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASMbk_0hMNxPJ500
duanecali/tiktok

In his original video, RadarOnline.com can confirm that he vented about trusting certain individuals, later revealing he has just been trying to stay positive.

"I wanted to remind you to be careful who you f--- with," he told listeners. "Because not everybody who you f--- with, is gonna f--- with you … You might show up for the wrong person … and end up with Monkeypox ."

The backlash comes amidst one of the most jaw-dropping cases to be reported.

On Thursday, RadarOnline.com learned that a German man's nose started to rot after the patient contracted the monkeypox virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JngBy_0hMNxPJ500
duanecali/tiktok

He went to seek medical help due to noticing a red spot on his nose, which was initially dismissed as a sunburn. After tests confirmed he had monkeypox, the man also found out he had undiagnosed syphilis and HIV.

Doctors believe HIV left him immunocompromised and susceptible to necrosis, the death of body tissue.

Comments / 17

Jibrillah Sultan
4d ago

He doesn’t have to go in public, he cld have had ppl doordash him food leave it at the door!!!! He has no business being in touch with anyone any human being!!!! They have plenty of app or companies that will deliver to him and they don’t have to touch him. This is crucial.

Reply(1)
8
jessica taylor
2d ago

it's ppl like this guy who causes others to get sick with all types of things with no care in the world of who he infects shame on him and some type of consequence needs to happen

Reply
3
jessica taylor
2d ago

ok the guy said he had a life and he was hungry and blah blah blah so I am taking that he don't give a flying fudge about any of our life's bc he sure is putting everyone in harms way by being out in public

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
RESTAURANTS
RadarOnline

TikToker With Monkeypox Says He's Facing Threats After Viral Fast Food Runs Spark Backlash

A TikToker with the monkeypox virus vented about facing threats after going viral due to his fast food runs documented on the platform, Radar has learned. "I got invited out to the club tonight but people making all these outlandish threats ... I feel like I can't even go out. That s--- really not cool at all," he said in a new clip posted over the weekend, still showing the outbreak on his face that appears to be healing.The now-viral social media personality, who goes by Duane Cali, stood by his claims that he was thinking about others as...
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Monkeypox Virus#Linus Stds#Food Drink#Restaurants#Diseases#Linus Hiv#General Health#Mcdonald#Tiktok#Instacart#Apple Pay#Radaronline Com
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
The Independent

People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds

New research has suggested that which side of the bed you sleep on may affect how you feel when you wake up.A survey by British Wool has found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to feel optimistic when they are awake compared to those who sleep on the right side.The research, which surveyed 1,500 people, found that 66 per cent of people who sleep on the left side would describe themselves as “glass half full” type of people, compared to 60 per cent of right-side sleepers.In addition, right side sleepers are less...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
RadarOnline

Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

48K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy