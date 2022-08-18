How you can get free tickets to the Tulare County Fair

You can get free tickets to the Tulare County Fair, all while giving back to those in need.

The fair is hosting a food pantry drive tomorrow.

Five unexpired, non-perishable items can be donated for one adult ticket.

The food drive runs from 9 am till 6 pm Friday at the Tulare Fairgrounds.

You can drop off items through Gate 18 to receive your tickets.

They can be used for any day of the fair.

The Tulare County Fair kicks off September 14th through the 18th.