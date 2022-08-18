ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

How you can get free tickets to the Tulare County Fair

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1nUm_0hMNxJFx00

You can get free tickets to the Tulare County Fair, all while giving back to those in need.

The fair is hosting a food pantry drive tomorrow.

Five unexpired, non-perishable items can be donated for one adult ticket.

The food drive runs from 9 am till 6 pm Friday at the Tulare Fairgrounds.

You can drop off items through Gate 18 to receive your tickets.

They can be used for any day of the fair.

The Tulare County Fair kicks off September 14th through the 18th.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#The Tulare County Fair
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy