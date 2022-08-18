China Deploys Military Around Taiwan As Dangerous Dance With U.S. Heats Up

President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. MEGA

Tensions are reaching a high between the United States and China when it comes to Taiwan, Radar has learned.

Taiwan's defense ministry stated that 51 Chinese aircraft and six Chinese ships have been detected operating around the country on Aug. 18 as the United States has said it will be holding trade talks with Taiwan. The U.S. move is a show of strengthening ties because it and Taiwan.

That's news China isn't interested in hearing as it believes Taiwan is part of its territory and is not a sovereign nation. Beijing warned that it will take action to "safeguard its sovereignty." China fired missiles into the sea earlier this month in order to intimidate Taiwan after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made a visit there. She's the highest-ranking American to visit the island country in 25 years.

That visit, and another by several Congress members last week, have increased tensions between the United States and China. Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized the trade talks between the U.S. and Taiwan as it believes Taiwan has no right to foreign relations.

Beijing has said that any United States interference from the U.S. that strengthens Taiwan's independence would lead to war. The warning comes as Russia, which is invading Ukraine, and China have seemed to increase relations.