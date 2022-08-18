ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington and Lee University ends the sale of disposable water bottles

It’s been estimated that Americans purchase 50 billion bottles of water every year. On the Washington and Lee University campus alone, 11,410 single-use bottles of water were purchased during the 2021-2022 school year. Few would argue the convenience of buying a bottle of water and tossing it in the...
LEXINGTON, VA
New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. Lesley Wheeler will be reading from her new memoir, Poetry’s Possible Worlds, and Remica Bingham-Risher will be reading from her new memoir, Soul Culture: Black Poets, Books, and Questions that Grew Me Up.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
AWARE Foundation highlights 2003 Rachel Good missing person’s case

The AWARE Foundation published an unsolved cold case file this weekend on social media for Rachel Nicole Good who went missing on Oct. 18, 2003, from Elkton. She was 10 weeks pregnant when she disappeared. Investigators believe she was murdered but say they do not have enough evidence without her body.
ELKTON, VA
Fredericksburg Nationals earn split with 4-1 win over Lynchburg Hillcats

The FredNats earned a series split Sunday in Lynchburg behind a strong start by Jose Atencio and three runs from Jared McKenzie. Fredericksburg controlled the game from the outset en route to a 4-1 victory. McKenzie scored...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Brunner’s brace helps No. 4 Virginia down Loyola Maryland

The offense was on display for the Cavaliers on Sunday night as No. 4 Virginia (2-0-0) scored six goals – featuring a brace from Sarah Brunner and three assists from Lia Godfrey – on the way to a 6-0 victory over Loyola Maryland (0-2-0) at Klöckner Stadium.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

