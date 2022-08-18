Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Alleged affair, a busted lip: And now a school superintendent faces assault and battery charge
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell and United Way of Greater Augusta executive director Kristi Williams are caught up in a legal matter involving the latter’s estranged husband. Cassell faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in...
Augusta Free Press
Inside how people really didn’t like the Youngkin-Rockingham County Fair piece
Boy, howdy, a few Republicans really didn’t like the article that I wrote on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visit to the Rockingham County Fair this week. One guy tried to tell on me to my boss, which is funny, since I’m the boss, and when I emailed him back to tell him that, he demanded that I never contact him again.
Augusta Free Press
Washington and Lee University ends the sale of disposable water bottles
It’s been estimated that Americans purchase 50 billion bottles of water every year. On the Washington and Lee University campus alone, 11,410 single-use bottles of water were purchased during the 2021-2022 school year. Few would argue the convenience of buying a bottle of water and tossing it in the...
Augusta Free Press
New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher
New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. Lesley Wheeler will be reading from her new memoir, Poetry’s Possible Worlds, and Remica Bingham-Risher will be reading from her new memoir, Soul Culture: Black Poets, Books, and Questions that Grew Me Up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Washington and Lee’s Lenfest Center for the Arts to offer season tickets
Washington and Lee University’s Lenfest Center for the Arts has announced its 2022-23 season. For the first time ever, tickets for the entire season are available to buy online or at the box office in one transaction. The season opens with a faculty recital with organist and W&L lecturer...
Augusta Free Press
Rockfish River Rodeo to bring bull riders, barrel racing and more to Nelson County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Rockfish River Rodeo comes to Nelson County on Labor Day weekend and features professional bull riders and bucking bulls from across the nation. This new event is coming to Blue Toad Hard Cider in Roseland on...
Augusta Free Press
Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when...
Augusta Free Press
AWARE Foundation highlights 2003 Rachel Good missing person’s case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The AWARE Foundation published an unsolved cold case file this weekend on social media for Rachel Nicole Good who went missing on Oct. 18, 2003, from Elkton. She was 10 weeks pregnant when she disappeared. Investigators believe she was murdered but say they do not have enough evidence without her body.
Augusta Free Press
Single-vehicle crash in Powhatan County claims the life of a Dillwyn man
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash westbound on Anderson Highway a half mile east of Bell Road in Powhatan County on Friday at 11:05 a.m. A 2017 GMC 1500 pickup ran off the road to...
Augusta Free Press
Fredericksburg Nationals earn split with 4-1 win over Lynchburg Hillcats
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The FredNats earned a series split Sunday in Lynchburg behind a strong start by Jose Atencio and three runs from Jared McKenzie. Fredericksburg controlled the game from the outset en route to a 4-1 victory. McKenzie scored...
Augusta Free Press
Pink Martini brings hall of fame performance to The Paramount Theater
Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2014. Now, eight years later, they bring their band to Charlottesville at The Paramount Theater. The performance will take place on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.75.
Augusta Free Press
Brunner’s brace helps No. 4 Virginia down Loyola Maryland
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The offense was on display for the Cavaliers on Sunday night as No. 4 Virginia (2-0-0) scored six goals – featuring a brace from Sarah Brunner and three assists from Lia Godfrey – on the way to a 6-0 victory over Loyola Maryland (0-2-0) at Klöckner Stadium.
Comments / 0