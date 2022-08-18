ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Crews monitor gate at Boggs Lock and Dam

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on August 19 as a precautionary response to the degradation of the spillway gates at Lindy C. Boggs Lock and Dam (L&D) on the Red River. The EOC was activated at Level 2, or Emergency Watch, […]
VICKSBURG, MS
CBS 42

2 arrested following drag race in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people were arrested following a police chase that led from Pearl to Jackson on Sunday. Greg Flynn with the city of Pearl said two cars were drag racing on Interstate 20 west around 1 p.m. Pearl police followed one of the cars when it got off the interstate at State […]
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Jackson man killed when someone fired shots into his house

JACKSON, Miss. — A man was killed when someone fired several shots into his home, Jackson police said. The incident was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Topp Avenue, police said. Willie Graise died after he was struck by at least one of the bullets,...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Victim of fatal wreck on Highway 3 identified

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, a deadly accident took place in Warren County that claimed the life of a Vicksburg man. William B. Aden, Jr., 68, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in spite of the best efforts of first responders. Aden was traveling south on...
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Lake#Bear#Cub#Animals#Vicksburg Daily News#Warren County Sheriff
WJTV 12

Hinds County applying for federal rental assistance

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County is looking to apply for more money to help neighbors who qualify get some rent relief. Officials said they’re in the process of applying for millions of dollars. Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said Hinds County is in the process of looking into applying for […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Over 400 area residents without power

Over 400 customers in the local area are without power, according to Entergy’s power outage map. Entergy reports that currently, 125 customers are without power along Highway 27 in the areas of China Grove Road and down to Bovina Cut Off Road. Nearly 300 more customers are without power...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties

UPDATE: 08/21/2022 WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of the other car involved in the Yazoo County crash has been identified as Jirah L. Brewer, 29, of Purvis. She was driving a 2021 Volkwagen Jetta. She died at the scene. WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Man faces charges after chase from Pearl into downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Police said a man is facing charges after a chase that began in Pearl ended in downtown Jackson. Authorities said two cars were drag racing on Interstate 20 westbound in Pearl. The driver of a black Dodge Charger was pulled over and given a ticket for reckless driving, according to police.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Strong storms will impact our area today and through the workweek! Impacts include Flash Flooding, localized flooding, strong winds and heavy rain!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday! We are seeing overcast conditions to begin this morning. Our rain chances will continue across the South with a 50 % chance of showers. As storms blow across the area, some flash flooding could be possible. Highs will be in the the mid-80s, with Lows in the low 70s. Partly sunny to cloudy skies during the day. We these conditions many people will reach mid-80s and below.
ENVIRONMENT
Jackson Free Press

A Dream Continued in the Mississippi Delta

JACKSON — Dr. William Laurence Lackey III stood in the center aisle of a bus chartered by the Poor People's Campaign just outside of Tchula, Miss., on March 23, 2019. At 6-feet-4-inches tall, he towered over the passengers, singing blues tunes, sharing anecdotes and pointing out relevant historical markers as they appeared along dusty Mississippi Delta roads. Next to the road, brown drainage water kissed the bottom of some mobile homes and completely swallowed those closer to the Mississippi River basin. There are no signs of residents.
TCHULA, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Flowood, MS - Fatal Crash Prompted by Multi-Agency Pursuit at Flowood Dr and Old Fannin Rd

Flowood, MS (August 21, 2022) - Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies engaged in a pursuit that concluded in a single fatality on Sunday, August 21st in Flowood. According to a local source, one man died during a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in a collision with another vehicle in Flowood in the area of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive at about 7:00 p.m.
FLOWOOD, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Fire Chief Craig Danczyk to retire

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk announced his retirement today. “I’ve climbed that mountain and now there are new mountains to climb,” said a reflective Craig Danczyk, 49. “Personally, one of my proudest fire service accomplishments is working through the ranks during my 27-year career.” After 27 years...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after chase with help of Richland K9

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a police chase in Richland on Friday, August 19. Officials with the Richland Police Department said an officer spotted a stolen Jeep grand Cherokee around 7:45 p.m. on Cleary Road near Old Highway 49. They said the driver sped off and a chase began. At Pearson […]
RICHLAND, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy