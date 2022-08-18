Read full article on original website
Crews monitor gate at Boggs Lock and Dam
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on August 19 as a precautionary response to the degradation of the spillway gates at Lindy C. Boggs Lock and Dam (L&D) on the Red River. The EOC was activated at Level 2, or Emergency Watch, […]
2 arrested following drag race in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people were arrested following a police chase that led from Pearl to Jackson on Sunday. Greg Flynn with the city of Pearl said two cars were drag racing on Interstate 20 west around 1 p.m. Pearl police followed one of the cars when it got off the interstate at State […]
Jackson man killed when someone fired shots into his house
JACKSON, Miss. — A man was killed when someone fired several shots into his home, Jackson police said. The incident was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Topp Avenue, police said. Willie Graise died after he was struck by at least one of the bullets,...
Victim of fatal wreck on Highway 3 identified
At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, a deadly accident took place in Warren County that claimed the life of a Vicksburg man. William B. Aden, Jr., 68, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in spite of the best efforts of first responders. Aden was traveling south on...
Local businesses team up to provide community formals closet to Warren County
Racheal Hollowell of Bella la Vita Photography, Lacey Watson of Bridal Studio 61, Jordan Wilson of Muddy Magnolias and Rob Amborn of United Cleaners have come together to create a community formal dress closet. The dress closet will be open to all of the young ladies throughout Warren County. Dresses...
Two people arrested after drag racing on Mississippi interstate turns into police chase
Two people have been arrested after a police chase began when officers spotted two cars drag racing on the interstate. Officers with the Pearl Police Department report that two cars were spotted draw racing on Interstate 20 traveling west. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles and then were led on...
Authorities looking for suspect who stole catalytic converters from Mississippi Department of Transportation office
Authorities are looking for a man who stole catalytic converters from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The Warren County Sheriff’s office posted photographs of the suspect who they believe is involved in the theft of the catalytic converters from the MDOT facility in Flowers. “We are asking that anyone...
Hinds County applying for federal rental assistance
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County is looking to apply for more money to help neighbors who qualify get some rent relief. Officials said they’re in the process of applying for millions of dollars. Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said Hinds County is in the process of looking into applying for […]
Over 400 area residents without power
Over 400 customers in the local area are without power, according to Entergy’s power outage map. Entergy reports that currently, 125 customers are without power along Highway 27 in the areas of China Grove Road and down to Bovina Cut Off Road. Nearly 300 more customers are without power...
Return of Greybeard: 87-year-old passes through Vicksburg on his way to another world record
Dale Sanders, known as the Grey Beard Adventurer, climbed out of his canoe and flashed a huge grin. It was Saturday afternoon when Dale and company arrived at the Vicksburg riverfront, having paddled around 1,900 miles since they put in at Lake Itasca, Minnesota on June 14, Dale’s 87th birthday.
Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties
UPDATE: 08/21/2022 WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of the other car involved in the Yazoo County crash has been identified as Jirah L. Brewer, 29, of Purvis. She was driving a 2021 Volkwagen Jetta. She died at the scene. WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi […]
68-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns on Highway 3 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a vehicle crash in Warren County on Saturday. Mississippi Highway Patrol says 68-year-old William B. Aden Jr. was traveling south on Highway 3 in a 2017 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when the vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene.
Man faces charges after chase from Pearl into downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Police said a man is facing charges after a chase that began in Pearl ended in downtown Jackson. Authorities said two cars were drag racing on Interstate 20 westbound in Pearl. The driver of a black Dodge Charger was pulled over and given a ticket for reckless driving, according to police.
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms will impact our area today and through the workweek! Impacts include Flash Flooding, localized flooding, strong winds and heavy rain!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday! We are seeing overcast conditions to begin this morning. Our rain chances will continue across the South with a 50 % chance of showers. As storms blow across the area, some flash flooding could be possible. Highs will be in the the mid-80s, with Lows in the low 70s. Partly sunny to cloudy skies during the day. We these conditions many people will reach mid-80s and below.
68-year-old Vicksburg man dies after vehicle overturns, according to MHP
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County. The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 3 near Redwood. According to MHP, a 2017 Ram 1500 pick-up was traveling southbound on Highway 3 when it left the road and overturned. Officers identified the man...
A Dream Continued in the Mississippi Delta
JACKSON — Dr. William Laurence Lackey III stood in the center aisle of a bus chartered by the Poor People's Campaign just outside of Tchula, Miss., on March 23, 2019. At 6-feet-4-inches tall, he towered over the passengers, singing blues tunes, sharing anecdotes and pointing out relevant historical markers as they appeared along dusty Mississippi Delta roads. Next to the road, brown drainage water kissed the bottom of some mobile homes and completely swallowed those closer to the Mississippi River basin. There are no signs of residents.
Flowood, MS - Fatal Crash Prompted by Multi-Agency Pursuit at Flowood Dr and Old Fannin Rd
Flowood, MS (August 21, 2022) - Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies engaged in a pursuit that concluded in a single fatality on Sunday, August 21st in Flowood. According to a local source, one man died during a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in a collision with another vehicle in Flowood in the area of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive at about 7:00 p.m.
Fire Chief Craig Danczyk to retire
Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk announced his retirement today. “I’ve climbed that mountain and now there are new mountains to climb,” said a reflective Craig Danczyk, 49. “Personally, one of my proudest fire service accomplishments is working through the ranks during my 27-year career.” After 27 years...
Mother of kidnapping suspect arrested in Adams County now charged with accessory to kidnapping in Rankin County
NATCHEZ — Three people are now in Rankin County Sheriff’s Office custody in connection with a kidnapping incident, and two of the suspects were apprehended in Adams County. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said in a news release that the kidnapping investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when...
Man arrested after chase with help of Richland K9
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a police chase in Richland on Friday, August 19. Officials with the Richland Police Department said an officer spotted a stolen Jeep grand Cherokee around 7:45 p.m. on Cleary Road near Old Highway 49. They said the driver sped off and a chase began. At Pearson […]
