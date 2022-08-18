JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday! We are seeing overcast conditions to begin this morning. Our rain chances will continue across the South with a 50 % chance of showers. As storms blow across the area, some flash flooding could be possible. Highs will be in the the mid-80s, with Lows in the low 70s. Partly sunny to cloudy skies during the day. We these conditions many people will reach mid-80s and below.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO