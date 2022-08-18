Various News: DDP Chats With Renee Paquette, Black Bart on Stories w/ JBL & Brisco, New CM Punk Hockey Jersey

Read full article on original website
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.22.22
How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
Titus O’Neil Believes Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Will Guide WWE Into Another Stratosphere
– While speaking to TMZ, WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement. O’Neil also praised Triple H as a “visionary” who has a “great mind” for the wrestling business.
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolan. WWE announced on Monday that Dolan has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Dolan and Jacy Jayne defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on...
Major WWE Hall of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 of Young Rock (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that NBC is currently looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan in the third season of their series Young Rock. The character will be a recurring guest star. As noted, production on the third season begins next month in Memphis. According to the casting description, Hogan...
New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year
Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
Another WWE Hall of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
As previously reported, Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2019. PWInsider reports that another WWE Hall of Famer is backstage, as Beth Phoenix is in Toronto. It’s unknown if she will appear on camera, but her husband, Edge, faces Damian Priest tonight.
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)
After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Ticket Presale Code Available
– As previously reported, NJPW is returning to New York on Friday, October 28 for Rumble on 44th Street. The event will be held at The Palladium in Times Square with wrestlers from the NJPW and Stardom rosters. The ticket presale for the event will begin on Monday, August 22 at Ticketmaster.com. Per NJPW, the ticket presale code for the event is RUMBLE.
Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
Top 7 Pro Wrestling Leglocks
If you’re going to be a wrestler of any repute, you need to have a good finishing move. Many opt to use something that will ensure a pinfall. Others prefer to make their opponents submit, as it’s just fun to make your rival quit. Not that I know from experience, but I know a lot of wrestlers feel this way.
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah
– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
Backstage Details on Johnny Gargano’s Return to WWE
Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE Raw this week, and a new report has details on how it came about. Fightful Select reports that Gargano’s name did not appear on any rundowns, and that most of the talent there didn’t know nor were much of the production team aware of his return. Many people found out about it when he walked through the backstage area minutes before his appearance.
NXT Live Event Full Results 8.20.2022: Women’s Championship, North American Championship, And More
NXT held a live event tonight in Venice, FL. You can get the full results (per WrestlingBodyslam) and see some highlights below. *Joe Coffey def. Malik Blade. Gallus takes down Blade and Edris Enofe post-match, with a save made by NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers. *NXT Women’s Tag...
Tenille Dashwood Reportedly Done With Impact
Following speculation about her status with Impact Wrestling, a new report says Tenille Dashwood has exited the company. PWInsider has confirmed with sources in the company that Dashwood is done with the company, as her contract has expired. It was reported yesterday that Dashwood was removed from the Impact roster...
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
NJPW Sells Out Pre-Sale For Return To New York City
As previously reported, NJPW will return to New York City for Rumble on 44th Street on October 28. PWInsider reports that the the PPV at the Palladium in Times Square immediately sold out all tickets put on sale. The venue seats 2,100 people. There are still a few tickets on...
