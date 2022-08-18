ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Phys.org

Algal toxin produced by brackish water species detected in Oder water, natural causes unlikely

The latest investigations confirm the suspicion that the mass development of a toxic brackish water alga has occurred in the Oder. This phenomenon could have played a role in the massive kill of fish, mussels, snails, and possibly other animal species. The researchers continue to believe that it is not a natural phenomenon, given that the algae species Prymnesium parvum does not, under natural conditions, occur in large numbers on the stretches of the Oder that have been hit. To occur in large numbers in this area, the species is dependent on salinity levels that can only be produced by industrial discharges.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Oldest fossil record of Podocarpium from Tibetan Plateau reported

Podocarpium is an extinct genus of Fabaceae. In China, Podocarpium has a rich fossil record, with the most abundant fossils occurring in the Miocene. However, its early fossil occurrences, especially from the Eocene, are still scarce, which prevent us from understanding the early diversification and biogeography of Podocarpium. In a...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Cage with caps: Selective confinement of rare-earth-metal hydrates in host molecules

Rare-earth metals are indispensable for many technical products, from smartphones, laptops, batteries, electromotors, and wind turbines, to catalysts. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a Japanese team has now introduced a molecular "cage" with "caps" that can be used to selectively "confine" certain rare-earth-metal ions for isolation or recycling. The rare-earth...
CHEMISTRY
#Soil Management#Loess Plateau#Mining Equipment#Soil Ecology Letters
Phys.org

Gene discovery could fight cassava disease, increase food security

The discovery of a gene resistant to the virus that causes the devastating cassava mosaic disease could aid the development of disease-resistant cassava varieties and boost food security in Sub-Saharan Africa, scientists say. In Sub-Saharan Africa, cassava farming is constrained by weeds and viral diseases, particularly the cassava mosaic disease,...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

A class of their own: New factors direct red algae chloroplast protein transport

The oceans are often called Earth's final frontier. Now, researchers from Japan have shown that this applies at all levels with their discovery of a new type of protein that mediates the transport of proteins into chloroplasts in Rhodophyta (reg algae). Chloroplasts are organelles (specialized cellular subcompartments) that enable plants,...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

'Deep biosphere' shaped by dissolved organic material from Earth's surface

A research team with lead author Helena Osterholz of the Leibniz Institute for Baltic Sea Research (IOW) reports in the latest issue of the journal Nature Communications on possible pathways by which microbial communities in the nutrient-poor "deep biosphere" can ensure survival. Among others, dissolved organic matter (DOM) was investigated in different deep groundwaters. Their results show that in the uppermost layers of the bedrock most of the labile matter is converted. Below that, mixing processes dominate. The remaining refractory DOM leads to the selection of a core microbiome that can feed on this hard-to-digest food.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The secret life of plants revealed: Discovery has implications for food production and carbon storage

A discovery by WA plant biochemists could have big implications for how we use plants for food and store carbon in the future. If you cast your mind back to high school biology, you might remember photosynthesis. It's how plants turn carbon dioxide, water and sunlight into sugar and energy. However, not all of us are familiar with the process of plant respiration.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Study finds washing effectively removes lead from vegetables grown in urban soil

Urban gardens offer many benefits for individual health, communities, and ecosystems. They promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food transportation costs, and reduce water runoff. However, urban gardeners also face several challenges, one of which is dealing with contaminants like lead. Lead is a neurotoxin that can damage multiple organ systems. "It...
BROOKLYN, NY
Phys.org

Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by a severe drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to one of the country's key rice-growing regions. The dramatic decline of Poyang Lake in the landlocked southeastern province of Jiangxi had otherwise cut...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Detecting nanoplastics in the air

Large pieces of plastic can break down into nanosized particles that often find their way into the soil and water. Perhaps less well known is that they can also float in the air. It's unclear how nanoplastics impact human health, but animal studies suggest they're potentially harmful. As a step toward better understanding the prevalence of airborne nanoplastics, researchers have developed a sensor that detects these particles and determines the types, amounts and sizes of the plastics using colorful carbon dot films.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Efficient carbon dioxide reduction under visible light with a novel, inexpensive catalyst

A novel coordination polymer-based photocatalyst for CO2 reduction exhibits unprecedented performance, giving scientists at Tokyo Tech hope in the fight against global warming. Made from abundant elements and requiring no complex post-synthesis treatment or modifications, this promising photocatalyst could pave the way for a new class of photocatalysts for efficiently converting CO2 into useful chemicals.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Mitochondrial turnover: Researchers discover what causes cell 'batteries' to run down

Researchers at the University of Toronto have discovered how mitochondrial turnover—a critical cellular function—begins. Mitochondria are like the batteries of our bodies. They're vital sources of energy for cells and are necessary to regulate function in almost all cell types. And, like batteries, mitochondria need to be replaced as they run down over time. If these cell batteries aren't replaced efficiently, and don't turn over properly, cells experience stress and can die.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists realize nickel-catalyzed asymmetric heteroarylative cyclotelomerization of isoprene

Isoprene is used as a precursor to produce terpenes and terpenoids. However, the direct catalytic conversion of isoprene to terpenoids is challenging. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Chen Qing'an from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) realized nickel-catalyzed asymmetric heteroarylative cyclotelomerization of isoprene to access a series of unnatural chiral monoterpenoids bearing a quaternary carbon stereocenter.
CHEMISTRY

