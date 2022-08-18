ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Adidas X Hot Wheels Collab Blew Seven-Year-Old Me Away

By Thomas Price
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeMcc_0hMNwPqE00
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Adidas

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a kid, without question, my favorite toys were Hot Wheels. Rolling the miniature cars around the floor and looking at the incredible attention to detail each one had, it was hard not to spend all day playing with them. It is a love that I’ll always have despite getting older and growing out of collecting or playing with them. In perhaps a bit of a surprising move, it looks like any Hot Wheels lover will be able to get some of the most unique and fashionable apparel and sneakers inspired by the brand. The new gear comes from an exciting collaboration between Adidas and Hot Wheels. This is following in the recent string of fascinating collabs for Adidas.

The latest partnership has created a number of unique apparel and accessories such as the Adidas X Hot Wheels jacket , long sleeve , slides , shorts and t-shirt . However, the highlight of the latest collab is of course, the new sneakers . These sneakers have different colors for each of the three stripes and show off a bit of the character of classic Hot Wheels cars through the bold color choices. The red loop on the back of the shoe and the blue surrounding the ankle pay homage to the classic original Hot Wheels color scheme and the shoes have an overall sporty design that could be seen as inspired by the cars themselves. You can currently get the new items exclusively on the Adidas Confirmed app, though the entire collection will be available on the Adidas website on August 25.

Buy on adidas, $160

Buy on adidas, $170

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more footwear deals, including adidas coupons , Nordstrom Rack coupons , and DSW coupons,

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Cariuma X Crooked Media Collab Is a Jolt of Democracy You Can Walk With

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.While many sneakers you may choose to wear might have a splash of design or color, very few will be directly supporting democracy. Yes, I know that sounds weird, but before you make any judgments, you need to check out the Cariuma X Crooked collaboration. Crooked Media is the company that hosts several popular pieces of content including the long-running podcast, Pod Save America, which is hosted by three people who held high-level positions in the Obama administration. The collab with Cariuma was designed...
APPAREL
TheDailyBeast

I Just Found the Shirt I’ll Be Wearing for the Rest of the Summer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.If you’re looking for a short-sleeve button-down shirt you can start wearing in late spring and keep wearing right until the temperature begins to drop in fall, you found it with Alex Crane’s Ola Shirt. Well, actually I found it and then told you about it, but… semantics. The point is, this is a great summer shirt, and one you’ll like enough that you’ll wear it for as many weeks out of the year as you can.Want four distinct reasons I like the Ola?...
APPAREL
TheDailyBeast

I Cancelled My Gym Membership Thanks to This Luxury Treadmill

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Ever since the pandemic began a couple of years ago, my fitness routine gradually declined from inconsistent to straight-up nonexistent. After putting on the quarantine 30 (OK, maybe 20), I decided that not only had my lack of movement rendered my entire wardrobe unwearable, but, more importantly, my energy level, focus, and circulation were suffering too. It recently dawned on me that investing in a full-sized treadmill (along with Melissa Wood Health’s virtual pilates flows) would be more than enough to get my movement...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Wheels#Collab#Design#Toys#Exclu
TheDailyBeast

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Want You to Throw Your Sweatpants Away

When we spoke last summer, Tim Gunn revealed shocking news. It was the kind of seismic admission that threatened to upend the fashion industry and throw celebrity culture, as we understand and comprehend it, off its axis: He had been wearing sweatpants.The former Project Runway star and current co-host of Amazon Prime Video’s Making the Cut, the third season of which just premiered, is known for his impeccable styling and signature bespoke suit, even braving the humid Manhattan summer in designer layers. The thought of him in any sort of casual wear is preposterous—let alone sweatpants.“I was sitting around in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy