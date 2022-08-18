ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Driver of vehicle that fell from hospital parking garage dies from her injuries

By Caroline Sutton
 4 days ago
A woman whose truck crashed from the fourth floor of a hospital parking garage has died from her injuries.

On August 10, Patsy Pinckard was driving her Toyota Tacoma in a St. Thomas Midtown parking garage when Metro police say she "miscalculated the distance" as she pulled into a parking spot. The truck went through the cable barrier and fell from the fourth-floor deck . Metro police said there were no signs of impairment.

Pinckard was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, but she died on Thursday morning. She was 73 years old.

