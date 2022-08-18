How to watch Week Three of the NFL preseason live online for free—and without cable

If you’re ready for some football, this is the week for you.

The NFL 2022 preseason is at full speed this week, with games being played on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It’s the third of four weeks for coaches and players to get a sense of who will make the cut and how squads work best together. On Sept. 8, it all begins to really count.

By the time the weekend is over, all 32 of the league’s teams will have played a preseason game this week. And while the games aren’t important in terms of playoff berths, they’re one of the surest signs yet that summer is starting to wind down.

Keep in mind that while Amazon does have an exclusive deal to air Thursday night games, that doesn’t kick in until Sept. 15, so you’ll have to head to another network to catch that contest. We’ve got all the information you need to keep up with this week’s games.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

Here’s a look at who’s playing when and where. (The home team is listed second.)

Note that, as this is the preseason, many games will not be carried nationally. NFL Network will, however, broadcast replays of games that aren't aired live across the country.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks , 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Friday, Aug. 19

Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots , 7:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers , 8:00 p.m. ET on Packers TV Network

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams , 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, Aug. 20

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills , 1:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts , 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs , 4:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins , 7:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars , 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings , 7:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans , 7:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers , 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, Aug. 21

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns , 1:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants , 7:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals , 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Monday, Aug. 22

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets , 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching the preseason games is a snap, since it airs on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you're getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don't have a cable subscription?

Yep, multiple ways, in fact.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to Thursday’s game. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-month free trial, followed by a $6 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney's bundle of Disney+, Hulu , and ESPN+ can be enjoyed for free for seven days, after which you'll pay $13.99 per month for all three combined.

Hulu with Live TV

You can try the service free for a week. Once that's up, you'll pay $65 per month.

YouTubeTV

After a two-week trial , you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network's Sling lower-tiered "Orange" plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive "Blue" plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You'll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is dropping the first month’s bill to $10.

AT&T TV

Formerly known as DirecTV Now and AT&T TVNow, AT&T's streaming service will run you $70 per month and up. There is no longer a free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $65–$80, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL pre-season games on Amazon?

No. No preseason games will air air on the streaming network. But starting Sept. 15, it will be the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

Absolutely.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an "out of market" game, you've got two choices.

There are a couple of hitches with this service. You can't use it to watch live games, but you can watch anything once its main broadcast ends. There's a seven-day free trial, after which you're looking at a $100 charge per season.

DirecTV customers have access to it, but if you're not a subscriber and live in an area where it's not available, you can watch any NFL game live, online or on TV, for $73.49 per month or $293.36 for the entire season.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com