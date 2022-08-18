Authorities identify two people killed in Vagabond Inn shooting

Authorities identified Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, as the two people killed in a shooting over the weekend at the Vagabond Inn.

BPD said the shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Vagabond Inn in the 6500 block of Colony Street.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds, said BPD.

BPD said Lares was declared dead at the scene. Hernandez was taken to an area hospital where he died on Monday.

Vicente William, 23, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of murder.