Yakima Herald Republic
Scenery, cupcakes and corn dogs: Good places to stop on I-90 from Ellensburg to the pass
Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip on Interstate 90.
Yakima Herald Republic
A graduate's farewell to her most memorable places in Yakima
As my last article for the Unleashed program, I wanted to say goodbye to my favorite places in Yakima. Although I didn’t have the time to visit many of them, they each have a multitude of memories associated with them. Up first is the Yakima Soda Fountain and Museum....
What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?
Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
yaktrinews.com
Yakima’s new Crumbl Cookies store is baking dreams crumb true for late-night snackers
YAKIMA, Wash. — A new cookie store has opened up in Yakima and with extended hours, it’s a dream crumb true for locals craving a late-night sweet treat. Crumbl Cookie, a national chain with several locations already in the Tri-Cities, held its grand opening Friday at its new location at 2412 W. Nob Hill Blvd. #104 in Yakima.
3 Places You Can Look to Find Great Estate Sales in Yakima
This may have happened to you when you are driving somewhere, perhaps to your job in the early morning, and you come across an estate sale sign in somebody's yard. If you are a person who loves to hunt for great bargains, great deals, and discoveries, there are 3 places you can look to find great estate sales in Yakima.
Two Façade Improvement Grant projects completed in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Downtown Yakima Façade Improvement Grant projects have been completed. The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) says both the Salvation Army Thrift Store located on 6th Avenue and the Hittle Building on 2nd Street were significantly enhanced through the projects. The Salvation Army received $5,000...
Yakima Herald Republic
Upper Valley firefighters contain brush fire near Tieton
Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton. Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
The 5 Top Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Coming to Yakima
Oh man, what wouldn't we give to have at least one of these top fast food chains coming to Yakima. That would give us something great and new to look forward to. If these 5 fast food chains came to Yakima, you would see lines of cars blocking the streets with traffic.
KIMA TV
Brush fire burning in West Valley near homes
YAKIMA -- A brush fire is burning in the West Valley area and it is endangering some nearby homes and buildings. The fire is spreading nearby North Fork Road in Tampico. The smoke from the fire can be seen throughout the Yakima area. On the radio fire crews have said...
The Three Amigas: Wild Chickens on the Loose on Tieton Drive
Three wild chickens are on the loose in Yakima and some are calling it fowl play. Yes, "fowl" play is afoot because the three chickens were recently spotted on Tieton Drive lollygagging around the gorgeous Franklin Middle School lawn. Sixth-grade students were entering the school building for middle school orientation day when the chickens were first spotted. The first of the three wild chickens was spotted alone on the school property around 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday.
nbcrightnow.com
Three backcountry hikers rescued in Kittitas County due to heat exhaustion
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Three back-country hikers have been rescued in two days due to heat exhaustion in Kittitas County. One Hiker was airlifted out of the Deep Lake area after a ground team found him unable to walk or ride a horse out due to severe dehydration. Two others were...
kpq.com
Record Returns Equal Great Fishing for Local Anglers
It's been a great season for fishing on the region's lakes and rivers, with plentiful returns of many varieties of salmon and other fish. Local fishing guide, Dave Graybill - "The Fishing Magician" - says one popular spot in the Upper Valley has been especially hot for anglers in recent weeks.
Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving
Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
Yakima Herald Republic
Get a look inside restored vintage trailers at the Nile Valley Rally this weekend
Owners and restorers of about 45 vintage trailers are descending on the Nile Valley this week to share their hobby and passion with other enthusiasts. The trailers — and their occupants — begin arriving at noon Thursday for a weekend of events, and the public is invited for a look inside the trailers Saturday.
Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!
If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day
Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
ncwlife.com
Bat tests positive for rabies in Kittitas County
The Kittitas County Public Health Department said this week that a bat brought in by a community member has tested positive for rabies. It was the third bat to test positive in the state this year and the first east of the Cascades. The health department said a woman and...
ncwlife.com
Workers at Rock Island switchyard injured by rebar
Two contractors at Douglas PUD’s Rapids Switchyard in Rock Island were injured Tuesday when they were hit by rebar that fell from a crane. Kay McKellar of Douglas County Fire District 2 said the accident happened about 8:55 a.m. when the steel rebar fell from the crane onto two men who were helping move it into place.
One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE
One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?
It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
