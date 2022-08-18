ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Scenery, cupcakes and corn dogs: Good places to stop on I-90 from Ellensburg to the pass

Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip on Interstate 90.
A graduate's farewell to her most memorable places in Yakima

As my last article for the Unleashed program, I wanted to say goodbye to my favorite places in Yakima. Although I didn’t have the time to visit many of them, they each have a multitude of memories associated with them. Up first is the Yakima Soda Fountain and Museum....
What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?

Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
3 Places You Can Look to Find Great Estate Sales in Yakima

This may have happened to you when you are driving somewhere, perhaps to your job in the early morning, and you come across an estate sale sign in somebody's yard. If you are a person who loves to hunt for great bargains, great deals, and discoveries, there are 3 places you can look to find great estate sales in Yakima.
Upper Valley firefighters contain brush fire near Tieton

Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton. Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
Brush fire burning in West Valley near homes

YAKIMA -- A brush fire is burning in the West Valley area and it is endangering some nearby homes and buildings. The fire is spreading nearby North Fork Road in Tampico. The smoke from the fire can be seen throughout the Yakima area. On the radio fire crews have said...
The Three Amigas: Wild Chickens on the Loose on Tieton Drive

Three wild chickens are on the loose in Yakima and some are calling it fowl play. Yes, "fowl" play is afoot because the three chickens were recently spotted on Tieton Drive lollygagging around the gorgeous Franklin Middle School lawn. Sixth-grade students were entering the school building for middle school orientation day when the chickens were first spotted. The first of the three wild chickens was spotted alone on the school property around 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday.
Record Returns Equal Great Fishing for Local Anglers

It's been a great season for fishing on the region's lakes and rivers, with plentiful returns of many varieties of salmon and other fish. Local fishing guide, Dave Graybill - "The Fishing Magician" - says one popular spot in the Upper Valley has been especially hot for anglers in recent weeks.
Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving

Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!

If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day

Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
Bat tests positive for rabies in Kittitas County

The Kittitas County Public Health Department said this week that a bat brought in by a community member has tested positive for rabies. It was the third bat to test positive in the state this year and the first east of the Cascades. The health department said a woman and...
Workers at Rock Island switchyard injured by rebar

Two contractors at Douglas PUD’s Rapids Switchyard in Rock Island were injured Tuesday when they were hit by rebar that fell from a crane. Kay McKellar of Douglas County Fire District 2 said the accident happened about 8:55 a.m. when the steel rebar fell from the crane onto two men who were helping move it into place.
One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE

One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?

It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

