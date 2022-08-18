ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Comics celebrates the 90s with new ‘WildC.A.T.s’ series

DC Comics has announced a month of 90s delights, including new Wildstorm and WildC.A.T.s comic series, special variant covers, reprints of classic comics, and more. Starting things off, Matthew Rosenberg (Batman: Urban Legends; Task Force Z) and Artist Stephen Segovia (I Am Batman; Spawn) are bringing back WildC.A.T.s for the first ongoing series in over a decade. The series is bringing the team head-on with the Court of Owls.
‘Creepshow’ #3 creative teams announced by Skybound Entertainment

Skybound Entertainment has revealed the creative teams for Creepshow #3, a new horror anthology launching in September. The five-issue series is based on Greg Nicotero’s hit Shudder TV series produced and licensed by Cartel Entertainment. The first story features Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L...
DC Preview: Detective Comics #1063

Old friends Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent share a moment together asking: At what point does Gotham not need a Batman anymore? As Batman’s investigation around Gotham leads him to encounter more and more demonic beings, the one thing they all have in common is…they’re all people he fights to keep off the streets and behind bars. But when Two-Face appears asking Batman for help, is he friend or foe? And is whatever’s going on with Batman already too late to do anything about?…Is he the detective or the devil?
Geoff Johns
DC Preview: Tales of The Human Target #1

Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics’ top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor’s poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.
IndieWire

‘Batgirl’ Directors: Studio Blocked Our Access to Footage After Scrapping the Movie

“Batgirl” filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah didn’t hold back in clarifying what really happened behind Warner Bros. Discovery shockingly shelving the DC superhero installment. On August 2, IndieWire confirmed that “Batgirl” would be shelved indefinitely after originally being set for an HBO Max release. The film had a reported budget of $90 million due to COVID protocols and shutdowns piling onto the already-$80-million movie. Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) starred in the title role, with J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser rounding out the cast. Co-directors El Arbi and Fallah are still determined, however, for “Batgirl” to eventually see the...
DC Preview: Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #5

With the reveal of who is behind the great darkness that is tearing the galaxy apart, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes are at odds over how to handle the incomprehensible evil that has brought them together. This time-spanning epic stars all your favorite superheroes from two different time periods! Batman! Saturn Girl! Superman! Brainiac 5! Naomi!…and dozens more race into battle to save the galaxy from being pulled apart! But at what cost? Will everyone survive this?
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1

AIPT had your exclusive look at the cover art for Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1, and today we have a first look at the interior pages. Written by Tini Howard with art by Leila Del Duca, you can purchase it in comic book shops on September 13th. The one-shot explores Wonder Woman’s time trapped by Pariah, where she’s given the chance to live in a world that matches Wonder Woman’s every dream and desire.
‘Marvel-Verse: Ms. Marvel’ is short but effective

Marvel Comics has given Ms. Marvel the Marvel-Verse treatment this week, which gives fans of the MCU movies and television programs a taste of the comics. Essentially this line of trade paperbacks is for younger readers, which is obvious due to the size of the comic. It’s also less about giving an origin of a character and more about giving a general idea of them over five or six stories. Ms. Marvel is the latest to get the Marvel-Verse treatment because of the Ms. Marvel television show. The question is, does it have enough for new readers to get excited about?
DC Comics First Look: Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1

DC Comics has revealed Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 is set for release on November 22nd. Written by Josh Trujillo, with art by Adrian Gutierrez, the six-issue series finds Jaime trying to decide what comes next for him—while juggling a new villain tearing up El Paso and his friends and family pressuring him about his future. Now, Jaime must figure out why messages from the Teach are bombarding his scarab, Khaji Da and what’s drawing the Reach back to Earth… with help from some familiar faces.
Marvel announces ‘The Sins of Sinister’ X-Men crossover event

Marvel Comics sent out an S.O.S. last Friday, and now we know what that teaser was all about. It was none other than a Mr. Sinister crossover event announcement!. The text and graphic are certainly sinister as they suggest the crossover will be about a future “Sinister wants.” Very little is known so far, but expect this new crossover story to kick off sometime in January 2023. Given what we do know, could this crossover somehow tie into the “Destiny of X” era as it’ll explore a possible future?
DC Comics sheds new light on ‘Batman/Spawn: The Classic Collection’

DC Comics has announced a month of 90s delights, including new Wildstorm and WildC.A.T.s comic series, special variant covers, reprints of classic comics, and more. The 90s celebration includes the new Batman and Spawn crossover collection Batman/Spawn: The Classic Collection. The classic collection includes a reprinting of Batman/Spawn: War Devil...
DC Preview: Robin #17

Heartbreak! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he’s pulled into a shocking new storyline that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!
DC Preview: Harley Quinn #21

Nuke it from orbit…is what we shoulda done to this whole entire moon. Who needs a moon anyway? I blame Luke Fox for sending a team of villains into space to fight a horrific alien monster in the first place. Obviously, that was just never going to work out well. Has Luke ever seen a sci-fi movie? And now you’re expectin’ me to save Earth with just my super-awesome-mallet-of-alien-skull-crashing-madness™? Okay, you asked for it…
