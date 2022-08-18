ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans of the Addams family noticed Luis Guzmán's casting is an ode to the original Gomez in the comics

By Shirley Gómez
Fans of the Addams family are pumped with the upcoming Netflix series about Wednesday Addams. While nobody doubted that casting Jenna Ortega in the starring role was a great decision, many people began questioning Luis Guzmán ’s casting as Gomez Addams.

However, if you are an OG fan, you probably noticed that by far, among all the actors that had portrayed Gomez, Guzmán is the only one that closely resembles the actual cartoon.

The Addams Family is a fictional family created by American cartoonist Charles Addams and initially published in The New Yorker in 1938. Charles’ comic was created as a satirical inversion of the ideal 20th-century American family.

After publishing the macabre comic strip for 50 years, for the first time in 1964, people could see Gomez, Morticia Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama, Lurch, and Thing in a human form. After the successful show, multiple movies, and cartoons, the audience stayed with Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci, Carel Struycken, Jimmy Workman , and Christopher Hart as the most recognizable faces of the franchise.

Although people only associate Gomez with a tall and svelte man, Charles’ original version of Gomez Addams was the opposite. Hence why, in the upcoming Netflix series, Luis’ look is similar to the original creation.

Gomez Addams is a friendly, optimist, and a tad naive man that likes smoking cigars. Despite being a lawyer, his fortune comes from investing in stocks. Fandom reports that Gomez is ranked as the fifth richest TV character.

Gomez is also crazy in love with his wife, Morticia, and constantly shows how passionate he is about her brains and beauty. Although Gomez is a Hispanic character, he calls her romantic names in French.

Recently, Netflix released the trailer of the series . Although Wednesday is not a remake of any of the Addams Family movies or shows, co-showrunner Miles Millar said the series “it’s something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it’s its own thing,” he said. “It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim.”

The first season of the series will consist of eight episodes, and they will follow Wednesday Addams as a student at Nevermore Academy. In this place, she tries to master her psychic ability. During the show, the teenager also attempts to solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. According to the synopsis, she does all these while navigating her new and tangled relationships.

IN THIS ARTICLE
