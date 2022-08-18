A boom that rattled Utah Saturday may have come from the Perseid meteor shower. A loud boom that shattered the Saturday morning quiet in Utah may have been a Perseid meteor. According to The Deseret News (opens in new tab), the noise startled northern Utah at about 8:32 a.m. local time. Numerous home security and doorbell cams caught the sound. Seismographs ruled out an earthquake, and the National Weather Service Salt Lake City soon posted a radar image of two red flashes (opens in new tab) on a lightning monitor — in a spot where there was neither lightning nor a storm. The flashes were likely the meteor trail and flash, according to the weather service.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO