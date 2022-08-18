ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Drought Relief checks mailing to Minnesota farmers this week

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) says it will be mailing checks to livestock farmers and specialty crop producers who applied to the 2021 Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP). Around 2,922 of 3,000 applications to the program were approved, and checks will be mailed out...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Big money will soon be available for Minnesota farmers to fight climate change

KIMBALL, Minn. – There's big money for farmers to fight climate change and curb water pollution.    There is $20 billion tucked inside the new Inflation Reduction Act, and Minnesota farmers will soon be able to apply for grants that they can use to purchase and install technology to help curb pollution.Mill Creek Dairy in Kimball uses both a giant liquid holding tank and another holding area for solids to store manure and keep it from seeping into a culvert -- which flows into Mill Creek, which then flows to the Sauk River, and then on to...
KIMBALL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota recovers faster than any state when it comes to employment

(Undated)--A new report shows Minnesota has seen its employment numbers recover faster than any other state. WalletHub says Minnesota's unemployment picture improved by more than 44-point-six percent in the last year and nearly 78 percent since July 2020. The state's jobless rate of one-point-eight percent last month is the lowest in the nation.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Saint Cloud, MN
Real Estate
Saint Cloud, MN
Business
City
Saint Cloud, MN
boreal.org

HomeHelpMN expands eligibility, increases maximum assistance amount

More Minnesotans will be able to get the help they need staying in their homes thanks to changes recently made to HomeHelpMN, the state's homeownership assistance fund supporting people struggling with their bills because of COVID-19. On Aug. 12, the program announced that it was increasing the amount of maximum...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

The Cost of Owning a Car Just Hit a New High Here in Minnesota

It seems like everything has become more expensive lately, and that includes the cost of owning and operating a new vehicle here in Minnesota, which just hit an all-time high. The crew over at the American Automobile Association (better known as AAA) has been keeping tabs on the cost of owning a vehicle for a while now with their annual Your Drivings Costs report. Unless you're paying cash for your new ride, there's usually a car loan payment you have to make each month. But there are other factors in the overall cost of owning and operating a vehicle.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesotans with disabilities face growing waits for home care services amid surge in demand

On an afternoon last September, Maija Hitt was discharged from a hospital in St. Paul with no idea of how she was going to survive on her own. The 41-year-old had just experienced a mental health crisis and was suffering from a host of debilitating symptoms - including severe migraines, depression and insomnia - that made it impossible for her to care for herself. Desperate, she called a Ramsey County hotline to access home care services.
MINNESOTA STATE
froggyweb.com

Minnesota Walk-In Access lands open starting Sept. 1

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, hunters can access nearly 29,000 acres of private land across 39 counties in western and south-central Minnesota through the Walk-In Access program, which pays landowners to allow public hunting on their property. Hunters with a $3 Walk-In Access validation can access these lands from a half-hour...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota cities weigh temporary bans, rules on newly legal THC edibles

Cities across Minnesota are debating how to handle recently legalized THC edibles.Driving the news: A growing number of cities – including Robbinsdale, Wayzata and Shakopee – have temporarily banned the sale of the products while they weigh their options.Others are implementing ordinances to regulate sales. The big picture: Minnesota's new law allowing the sale of food and drinks containing up to 5mg of hemp-derived THC per serving came as a surprise to many local officials – and even some of the state lawmakers who voted for it.The statute, which quietly passed the Legislature this spring, didn't include many rules regulating...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Video: Local farmers welcome this season’s rain

Last summer, most of Minnesota dealt with severe drought conditions. This made farming difficult. “Last year, it was just super, super dry, and that combined with the smoke from the fires we had and the air quality concerns,” said farmer John Hatcher. “It was a tough year for some vegetables.
BARNUM, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota

(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Population Overcounted By Census

(KNSI) – An error saved Minnesota from a significant redistricting shakeup this election cycle. Last week, the United States Census Bureau reaffirmed the results of its post-enumeration survey. The PES is how the government checks its count for accuracy and includes an analysis of which state populations were most likely overstated or understated.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Housing Sales#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Home Sales#Business Industry#Knsi
MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Accepting Applications for Lawns to Legumes Grants

From the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources - August 22, 2022. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) is once again accepting applications for the Lawns to Legumes program. This program aims to increase habitat for at-risk pollinators in residential settings across the state by providing people with cost-share funding, workshops, coaching and gardening resources. The new application period opens today and applications will be accepted through January 18, 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KX News

The proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline in North Dakota

After our latest report from Summit Carbon Solutions Project, KX News spoke in more detail with them to learn more about the logistics of the project.  “The project is proposing to capture CO2 from 32 ethanol plants across five states putting aggregated CO2 into a pipeline system on new construction and deliver it to western […]
INDUSTRY
knsiradio.com

Allegiant Air Returns To St. Cloud In October

(KNSI) – Allegiant Air will once again take to the friendly skies over St. Cloud beginning in October. The carrier says service will continue through mid-May to Mesa, Arizona, and Punta Gorda, Florida. Each destination will have an arriving and departing flight twice a week. For Arizona, service will occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Florida flights will be Thursdays and Sundays.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
hot967.fm

Recent Rains Easing Drought Conditions in Minnesota

Recent rains are being welcomed in parts of Minnesota that have been experiencing extremely dry conditions. Kenny Blumenfeld from the D-N-R State Climatology Office says when you’re in a drought any amount of rain helps:. “This has been a kind of fast-emerging, short-term drought . We were very wet...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy