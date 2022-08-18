ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Negative health effects of COVID-19 pandemic continue to weigh more heavily on LGBTQ+ people of color

By Brooke Migdon
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KbwM1_0hMNtpUN00

Story at a glance

  • The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a disproportionate negative effect on LGBTQ+ people of color, according to a report released Thursday by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
  • Close to 20 percent of LGBTQ+ adults said they had tested positive for COVID-19 more than once, with respondents of color roughly twice as likely to have done so than white respondents.
  • More than 90 percent of LGBTQ+ respondents said the pandemic has had a negative impact on their mental health.

LGBTQ+ people of color are bearing the brunt of negative health impacts linked to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published Thursday by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC), the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a national LGBTQ+ rights organization.

A third of LGBTQ+ adults reported testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the report , including 42 percent of Latino respondents. That compares with 32 percent of Asian American/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI), 31 percent of Black, 30 percent of white and 29 percent of multiracial LGBTQ+ respondents.

Nearly 18 percent of LGBTQ+ adults said they had tested positive for COVID-19 more than once, with respondents of color roughly twice as likely to have done so than their white counterparts.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Among Latino LGBTQ+ respondents, more than 1 in 5 said they had tested positive for COVID-19 two or more times. That number sank only marginally among AANHPI (21 percent), Black (20 percent) and multiracial LGBTQ+ adults (19 percent).

Just 10 percent of white LGBTQ+ adults said they had tested positive for COVID-19 on more than two occasions.

“This study reiterates what we have long known—those living at the intersections of multiple marginalized identities have borne the brunt of this pandemic and continue to do so,” Jay Brown, vice president of programs, research and training at the HRC, said Thursday .

Overall, more than 90 percent of LGBTQ+ respondents said the pandemic has had a negative effect on their mental health, with 36 percent reporting “only negative impacts” and 53 percent reporting “both negative and positive impacts.”

Less than 2 percent of LGBTQ+ adults said the pandemic has had “only positive impacts” on their mental health.

Studies of the pandemic’s effect on mental health more broadly have found that most U.S. adults believe stress and worry tied to COVID-19 have affected them negatively. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last year reported that, between August 2020 and February 2021, the percentage of adults with recent symptoms of a depressive or anxiety disorder increased from 36.4 percent to 41.5 percent.

Still, LGBTQ+ adults are more likely to characterize the negative effect on their mental health as “major.”

According to Thursday’s HRC Foundation report, despite high demand, more than half (56 percent) of LGBTQ+ respondents reported an unmet need for mental health counseling.

Most (58 percent) said they did not receive desired mental health services because cost concerns or other financial barriers prevented them from doing so, while a smaller but still significant (26 percent) of respondents said they were unable to find an LGBTQ+ inclusive mental health provider.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Cdc#Covid 19 Pandemic#Racism#Linus Covid#General Health#Diseases#Latino
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

668K+
Followers
79K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy