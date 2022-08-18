It is always refreshing to wake up in a bed and not have to pack up a tent. It’s also great starting our day with fresh brewed coffee and a big breakfast. As many have mentioned to us, we talk about food a lot, which is true as it is on our minds constantly. It’s a huge motivator, comforter and topic of conversation among thru-hikers. This morning we had a craving for pancakes. Papa Pete’s offered giant pancakes, 14 inches which is the size of a pizza box. A little too ambitious, we settled on eggs benedict, Vermont cheddar and apple omelette, home fries, toast, and an 8 inch blueberry pancake with of course Vermont maple syrup. A delicious start our final day in Vermont.

