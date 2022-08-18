Read full article on original website
Alabama coach Nick Saban lands contract extension through 2030
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As of Tuesday morning, Nick Saban is once again the highest paid head coach in college football. That news comes as a result of the University of Alabama board of trustees approving another contract on Monday for the seven-time national championship-winning coach. Saban will now be...
Gary Gaines Dies: Texas High School Football Coach Of ‘Friday Night Lights’ Fame Was 73
Gary Gaines, the Texas high school football coach featured in Buzz Bissinger’s 1990 nonfiction book Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team and a Dream and portrayed in the 2004 film version by Billy Bob Thornton, died Monday in Lubbock, Texas, of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 73. His death was announced by his family to the Associated Press. Bissinger spent the 1988 football season with the Odessa Permian High School team to chronicle the phenomenon of Texas football culture. The book was a warts-and-all account of the season, depicting racism, educational inequalities and what would come to be known as toxic masculinity....
ABC to broadcast NCAA women's basketball tournament championship game for first time
For the first time since it acquired the rights to the NCAA women's basketball tournament, ABC will air the event's championship game in 2023.
