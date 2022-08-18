Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk woman screams repeatedly at trooper to say her name on side of Oakland County highway, MSP says
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman who was found drunk in the driver’s seat of a running car on the side of an Oakland County highway refused to provide her license to a state trooper and continually screamed at him to “say her full name,” police said.
WNEM
Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest
FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Police Department is addressing a video circulating on social media that some believe shows officers being too aggressive when arresting a woman. A viewer sent in the video to WNEM TV5 over the weekend, however, the incident happened last month, according to police. The...
Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman attempted to fight him on the shoulder of southbound I-75 in Independence Township.
Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed
FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 arrested after ecstasy, 348 pounds of marijuana seized from truck that crossed into Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested after 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy were seized from a truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge into Michigan, officials said. Drug task force members said they noticed a semi truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge...
nbc25news.com
Police looking for 17-year-old alleged homicide suspect in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Police are asking the public to help them locate an alleged teenage homicide suspect. 17-year-old Koryion Deshawn Welch Jr. has a warrant out for his arrest for a homicide that occurred on 10/10/21 in the area of Trautner Rd. and Cardinal Square Blvd. A 21-year-old man...
WNEM
Police, school officials team up for Operation Safe Arrival
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police and school officials in Grand Blanc Township are planning for a busy week as the Ally Challenge starts Monday and back to school kicks off on Wednesday. To help keep everybody safe with the increase in traffic, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department is...
Man dies after crashing car into pole going 100 mph in Warren
A driver who died after crashing his car into a pole going over 100 miles per hour in Warren had an outstanding arrest warrant. The crash happened in the early hours of Monday morning, in the area of 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway.
LPD recovers gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were sleeping, a routine traffic stop by Lansing Police led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and the recovery of a stolen handgun. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, officials found a 50-round drum magazine. No other details were given about the time or […]
Saginaw County trio ordered to pay $14,000 in cruelty case of 41 animals
SAGINAW, MI — In the spring of 2021, Saginaw County Animal Care and Control officers seized 41 animals in poor health from a local farm. As a result, three people ended up facing animal cruelty charges and they now owe a five-figure sum in restitution to the county. On...
Brothers bound over for trial in double homicide at Flint Christmas party
FLINT, MI – A security guard working at an after-hours Christmas party on Flint’s north side late Christmas night 2021 and into the following morning testified Monday, Aug. 22 that he stood within a foot of a man he identified as Ronald Dendy Jr. before Dendy opened fire outside the party.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shoots 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at Detroit park, police say
DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.
abc12.com
Cheers Market in Flint loses license to sell alcohol after violations
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cheers Market in Flint no longer can sell alcoholic beverages after police say the business allowed underage kids to buy alcohol illegally. The Flint Police Department petitioned the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to revoke the liquor license for Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. after receiving numerous complaints about illegal sales to minors.
WNEM
Sheriff: Caro man dies in two vehicle crash
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and injured another. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Caseville Road and Stein Road in Windsor Township on August 19 around 7:32 p.m. Investigators said that a...
WNEM
Investigators look for answers after injured dog found abandoned
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for information after an injured dog was found abandoned early Saturday morning. An officer responded to scene on West Genesee Avenue near Bay Road. Investigators said the pup is extremely emaciated and matted with signs of neglect for...
Man drowns while attempting to rescue fiancé’s dog from Northern Michigan river
A Lansing-area man has died after trying to save his fiancé’s dog from a river in Northern Michigan. Alpena Police say the 36-year-old man disappeared into the Thunder Bay River after slipping on rocks during the rescue attempt, and didn’t resurface.
WNEM
Honoring Patti Matejewski Alley
Grand Blanc Police are launching, “Operation Safe Arrival” as the school year is approaching. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday evening, Aug. 22. The Flint Police Department is addressing a video circulating on social media that some believe shows officers being too aggressive when arresting a woman.
WILX-TV
DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a leaf blower theft in DeWitt Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police said two people entered the Kristana Mobile Home Park and took a backpack leaf blower that did not belong to them.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 20
The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine. Women classic car enthusiasts...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies repeatedly punching 48-year-old woman during arrest
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac family is considering legal action against the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after a rough arrest was caught on camera. The video shows officers repeatedly punching a 48-year-old woman in front of her home as officers tried to arrest her during what appeared to be a mental health crisis.
