DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO