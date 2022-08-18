ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

WNEM

Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest

FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Police Department is addressing a video circulating on social media that some believe shows officers being too aggressive when arresting a woman. A viewer sent in the video to WNEM TV5 over the weekend, however, the incident happened last month, according to police. The...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed

FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police, school officials team up for Operation Safe Arrival

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police and school officials in Grand Blanc Township are planning for a busy week as the Ally Challenge starts Monday and back to school kicks off on Wednesday. To help keep everybody safe with the increase in traffic, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department is...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WLNS

LPD recovers gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were sleeping, a routine traffic stop by Lansing Police led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and the recovery of a stolen handgun. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, officials found a 50-round drum magazine. No other details were given about the time or […]
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at Detroit park, police say

DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Cheers Market in Flint loses license to sell alcohol after violations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cheers Market in Flint no longer can sell alcoholic beverages after police say the business allowed underage kids to buy alcohol illegally. The Flint Police Department petitioned the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to revoke the liquor license for Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. after receiving numerous complaints about illegal sales to minors.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Caro man dies in two vehicle crash

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and injured another. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Caseville Road and Stein Road in Windsor Township on August 19 around 7:32 p.m. Investigators said that a...
CARO, MI
WNEM

Investigators look for answers after injured dog found abandoned

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for information after an injured dog was found abandoned early Saturday morning. An officer responded to scene on West Genesee Avenue near Bay Road. Investigators said the pup is extremely emaciated and matted with signs of neglect for...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Honoring Patti Matejewski Alley

Grand Blanc Police are launching, “Operation Safe Arrival” as the school year is approaching. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday evening, Aug. 22. The Flint Police Department is addressing a video circulating on social media that some believe shows officers being too aggressive when arresting a woman.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a leaf blower theft in DeWitt Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police said two people entered the Kristana Mobile Home Park and took a backpack leaf blower that did not belong to them.
DEWITT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 20

The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine. Women classic car enthusiasts...
BURTON, MI

