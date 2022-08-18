ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County

By Alexis Loya
 4 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage.

Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road will be closed from Jamestown Road and Benscreek Road. The length of closure is dependent on track time and/or equipment or weather-related issues.

Work will take place at the railroad crossing on Dulancey Drive. The closure will be between Jamestown Road and Benscreek Road.

Norfolk Southern will be replacing railroad ties and repaving. Traffic control will be provided by Roadsafe Traffic Systems.

Sports
WTAJ

Dimeling Bridge to reopen in Clearfield County Tuesday

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — After months of work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says Dimeling Bridget is set to reopen. By the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 23, Dimeling Bridge, which travels along Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) is set to reopen to traffic. Since mid-April, the project has been in place with […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Windber Church Struck By Lighting

A fire at a Somerset County Church this weekend. This was the scene at Windber Church of the Nazarene early Sunday morning. Somerset County Dispatch tells us crews first arrived on scene around 415 that morning. Investigators say that because of the storm, it actually took neighbors a while to...
WINDBER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash

CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Penndot#Roadsafe Traffic Systems#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Upcoming overdose awareness event in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As International Overdose Awareness Day approaches, Blair County announced it will be doing its own event to remember those who lost their battle with addiction. Blair County’s event will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, at Trans4mation Church located at 1001 S. 1st Street in Altoona from 5 to 9 p.m. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

