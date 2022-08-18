Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage.
Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road will be closed from Jamestown Road and Benscreek Road. The length of closure is dependent on track time and/or equipment or weather-related issues.
Norfolk Southern will be replacing railroad ties and repaving. Traffic control will be provided by Roadsafe Traffic Systems.
