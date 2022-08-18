Read full article on original website
Weekend COVID numbers yo-yo, Wisconsin surpasses 1.6 million all-time cases
MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 case numbers in Wisconsin were a mixed bag over the weekend, with the end result being an increase in the seven-day average. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,230 new cases on Friday, the most in a single day since July 26. However, that was followed two days later by a report of 801 new cases on Sunday, the fewest in a single day since July 4.
"The Power of the River" documentary premieres in Northeast Wisconsin
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A new documentary highlighting the history of the Fox River in Northeast Wisconsin premieres this week. The Lower Fox River stretches for nearly 40 miles, weaving through cities like Appleton and Kaukauna, before dropping into the waters of Green Bay. Daniel Larson says his new documentary,...
Northeast Wisconsin school districts having trouble finding support staff for school year
(WLUK) -- School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers' aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students and teachers. Many job openings...
3 dead in Adams County after semi crash on Highway 21
ADAMS COUNTY (WLUK) -- A semi tractor trailer rolled onto its side after hitting a vehicle on Highway 21, killing three people in the accident. The semi was traveling eastbound at full speed on Highway 21 near the Town of Friendship when an SUV pulled slowly onto the highway at the intersection of County Highway Z and 21.
PHOTOS: Colorful sunset in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- After a mostly overcast weekend, the sun came out to shine on Sunday afternoon -- leading to a spectacular sunset. A few FOX 11 viewers captured colorful skies reflected in some of Northeast Wisconsin's many waterways. Did you catch the Sunday night sunset? Share your photos and videos...
