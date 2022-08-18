MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 case numbers in Wisconsin were a mixed bag over the weekend, with the end result being an increase in the seven-day average. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,230 new cases on Friday, the most in a single day since July 26. However, that was followed two days later by a report of 801 new cases on Sunday, the fewest in a single day since July 4.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO