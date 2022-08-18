Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Mule Deer Palooza Planned In Wyoming To Raise Money For Mule Deer Conservation Projects
Those looking for a way to help conserve mule deer and their habitat might be interested in "Mule Deer Palooza" events set to be hosted this week in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper. "It used to be called 'gun-a-palooza' because...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Monday, August 22, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.01, is even with our last report of $4.01 on Saturday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 7 cents from a week ago, and is up, 72 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chronic Wasting Disease Testing Mandatory In Four More Wyoming Deer Hunt Areas
Hunters who kill mule deer in four popular hunt areas in the Laramie Mountains of southeast Wyoming must submit samples to be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The hunt areas – 59,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken at Seminoe Reservoir by Diane Cassidy. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bison Attacks Florida Car At Yellowstone; Amazingly, Tourists Stayed In Car
Although wildlife officials can put out all the warnings they'd like, oftentimes it's better to see why the warnings are being released. A tourist and family were traveling through Yellowstone National Park on Sunday when they saw why it's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Life
Wyoming muscle-car enthusiasts are not excited about the imminent end of the gas-powered Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. But to an electric-vehicle fan, it's a step into the future. Dodge announced last Monday that it will discontinue gas-powered Chargers and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Obituaries: Week of August 12 – 20, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 12 – 20, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 12:. Gary Dean Reed, 66, Rushville,...
A Gray day dawns for Wyoming’s future elections
Until primary election night, when he won his party’s Wyoming secretary of state nomination, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had a pretty dismal 2022. None of the five bills he sponsored in the budget session passed, including four that didn’t even come up for a vote. Opinion — The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: Ahab Institute Coming To Jackson?
Some observations before the afterglow from our exciting time in the national spotlight fades, and we go back to being Flyover Country hayseeds:. – Political reporters were drawn to Jackson Hole in their coverage of the Cheney-Hageman race, because the anticipated...
Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Brewery Offers Free Beer For A Year To Artist Who Designs Labels For Their Beer
Snowy Mountain Brewery in Saratoga is looking to combine the art of their brewing with the artistic talents of Wyoming residents through a new contest open to all Wyoming artists until October 1. The brewery has launched "Canvas on a Can"...
Government Technology
Wyoming Dept. of Ed Social Media Hacked, Posts Survey
(TNS) — The Wyoming Department of Education shared a school choice survey on its social media last weekend, which an official said was the result of a hack. WDE spokeswoman Linda Finnerty said a link to the survey was posted on the department's Twitter account by someone with malicious intent, and it has since been removed. She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle their passwords have since been changed, and recommends no one click on the survey, as it could lead to a virus or damage to electronics.
cowboystatedaily.com
More Than 6,000 Vehicle-Wildlife Collisions Happen Every Year In Wyoming
About 6,000 times a year, on average, somebody plows into a wild animal along the Cowboy State's highways, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. That not only kills numerous animals, it threatens human safety and causes hundreds of...
Wyoming teacher presented $2,500 Educator of the Year award
Andrea Cooley, a 4th grade teacher at West Side Elementary in Worland, Wyoming, was selected as the Educator of the Year, according to a press release from Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom. Cooley was recognized at the 2022 Wyoming Agriculture Hall Of Fame Picnic on August 17, 2022, by Senator...
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead
The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
Authorities Looking for Poacher Who Shot a Bull Elk Near the Highway, Removed Head and Antlers
A 6×6 bull elk was shot and killed in Sybille Canyon between Wheatland and Laramie, WY in early August. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is now asking for the public’s help in finding the poacher. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of...
Two Former Government Leaders Honored At Heart Mountain, Wyoming
Site of an American concentration camp of World War II. Old Faithful Geyser at Yellowstone National Park(Image is author's) Not far from the famous Yellowstone National Park is a place called Heart Mountain, Wyoming. Barracks and other temporary buildings were constructed there during World War II. Heart Mountain was one of ten American concentration camps which held Japanese Americans and immigrants from Japan as prisoners during the war years.
thecheyennepost.com
K-9 Officer Crosses the Rainbow Bridge
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is saddened to report the passing of retired narcotics detection K-9, Hunter, this past Thursday, August 11, 2022. K-9 Hunter was purchased in 2010 for narcotics detection work and paired initially with Sergeant Jeremy Beck (2010 - 2017), who is now assigned to the Safety and Training Section at Headquarters in Cheyenne as the Wyoming Highway Patrol's Public Information Officer.
cowboystatedaily.com
Recount Results: Nothing Changed, Incumbent Loses By 13 Votes In Northeastern Wyoming
The recount results are in and nothing has changed in the House District 22 race in Northeast Wyoming. Allen Slagle won the Republican nomination by the same 13 votes as he originally did in Tuesday night's primary election. Wyoming law...
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
