Wheatland, WY

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Monday, August 22, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.01, is even with our last report of $4.01 on Saturday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 7 cents from a week ago, and is up, 72 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken at Seminoe Reservoir by Diane Cassidy. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
WYOMING STATE
Bison Attacks Florida Car At Yellowstone; Amazingly, Tourists Stayed In Car

Although wildlife officials can put out all the warnings they'd like, oftentimes it's better to see why the warnings are being released. A tourist and family were traveling through Yellowstone National Park on Sunday when they saw why it's...
Wyoming Life

Wyoming muscle-car enthusiasts are not excited about the imminent end of the gas-powered Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. But to an electric-vehicle fan, it's a step into the future. Dodge announced last Monday that it will discontinue gas-powered Chargers and...
Wyoming Obituaries: Week of August 12 – 20, 2022

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 12 – 20, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 12:. Gary Dean Reed, 66, Rushville,...
WyoFile

A Gray day dawns for Wyoming’s future elections

Until primary election night, when he won his party’s Wyoming secretary of state nomination, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had a pretty dismal 2022. None of the five bills he sponsored in the budget session passed, including four that didn’t even come up for a vote. Opinion — The...
Dave Simpson: Ahab Institute Coming To Jackson?

Some observations before the afterglow from our exciting time in the national spotlight fades, and we go back to being Flyover Country hayseeds:. – Political reporters were drawn to Jackson Hole in their coverage of the Cheney-Hageman race, because the anticipated...
K2 Radio

Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
Government Technology

Wyoming Dept. of Ed Social Media Hacked, Posts Survey

(TNS) — The Wyoming Department of Education shared a school choice survey on its social media last weekend, which an official said was the result of a hack. WDE spokeswoman Linda Finnerty said a link to the survey was posted on the department's Twitter account by someone with malicious intent, and it has since been removed. She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle their passwords have since been changed, and recommends no one click on the survey, as it could lead to a virus or damage to electronics.
More Than 6,000 Vehicle-Wildlife Collisions Happen Every Year In Wyoming

About 6,000 times a year, on average, somebody plows into a wild animal along the Cowboy State's highways, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. That not only kills numerous animals, it threatens human safety and causes hundreds of...
Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead

The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
S. F. Mori

Two Former Government Leaders Honored At Heart Mountain, Wyoming

Site of an American concentration camp of World War II. Old Faithful Geyser at Yellowstone National Park(Image is author's) Not far from the famous Yellowstone National Park is a place called Heart Mountain, Wyoming. Barracks and other temporary buildings were constructed there during World War II. Heart Mountain was one of ten American concentration camps which held Japanese Americans and immigrants from Japan as prisoners during the war years.
K-9 Officer Crosses the Rainbow Bridge

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is saddened to report the passing of retired narcotics detection K-9, Hunter, this past Thursday, August 11, 2022. K-9 Hunter was purchased in 2010 for narcotics detection work and paired initially with Sergeant Jeremy Beck (2010 - 2017), who is now assigned to the Safety and Training Section at Headquarters in Cheyenne as the Wyoming Highway Patrol's Public Information Officer.
CHEYENNE, WY

