Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Making Threats Against The FBICops And CrimeMercer, PA
The Clearest Lake in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
Related
27 First News
Daniel Webster Mills Royal, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a year’s long decline in health, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Daniel Webster Mills Royal, age 40, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with his family be his side. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on...
27 First News
Kathleen Hart, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hart, formerly Ellis, 76, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hospice House. Kathy was born February 16, 1946, in Tampa, FL. Kathleen was proud to have worked as a nurse’s aide and later a maintenance supervisor at Assumption Nursing Home and then...
27 First News
Anthony J. “Tony” Capple, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. “Tony” Capple, 83, of Boardman, who passed peacefully on Saturday evening August 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 2, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of John and Carrie (Pirone) Capple. Tony was proud to have grown...
27 First News
James Lucarell, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Lucarell, 83, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Anthony Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was born September 22, 1938, a son of James V. Lucarell and Mary E. Hogg. James was a 1956 graduate of East High School and upon graduation went...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
James Allen, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Wendell Allen Jr, 66, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. James, known by his family and friends as “JimBo,” was born September 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James and Mildred...
27 First News
Terry L. Cockrell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry L. Cockrell, 62, formerly of Fremont, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022, at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Terry was born October 26, 1959, in Fremont, a daughter of the late Norman and Betty Day Cockrell, and came to the Youngstown...
27 First News
Dennis Richard Henneman, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Richard Henneman died on August 9, 2022. His parents, Joyce Edward and Lorena Florence (Winters) Henneman of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin as well as his sisters Delores (Willi) and Eleanor Joyce (Aspenwall), predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou...
27 First News
Carroll Rowe, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carroll Rowe, 84, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at Salem North Health Care. Carroll was born on December 08, 1937 in Salem, the son of Cletus and Arlene (Daugherty) Rowe. He was graduate of Greenford High School. Carroll was a veteran of the United States...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Douglas Allen Chronic, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Allen Chronic, 65, of Lisbon, Ohio and formerly of Largo, Florida and Casey, Illinois, passed away in his home at 5:49 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doug was born June 19, 1957, in Alameda, California to Willard Eugene Chronic, Sr. and Shirley Ann Mize...
27 First News
Lawrence R. Russell, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. Russell, 77, died Saturday morning August 20, 2022 at his home. He was born April 14, 1945 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania a son of Alexander and Esther Cramer Russell and had lived in Hubbard since 1972. Mr. Russell worked on the assembly line at...
27 First News
Janet Marie Arendas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie Arendas, 72, of Warren, passed away early Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. Born January 15, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Harold and Clara (Watt) Kemery. Janet was a graduate of North High School. She worked...
27 First News
Eddie James Williams, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Eddie James Williams, Sr., 79, of 1621 Keri Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022 at 2:58 a.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehab, following an extended illness. He was born May 14, 1943 in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of Eddie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Thomas Lloyd Bettiker, Sr., Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lloyd Bettiker, Sr., age 88 of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1934, in Fowler, Ohio the son of the late Lloyd and Ruth James Bettiker. He was preceded in death...
27 First News
Charlotte J. Barlow Custer, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte J. Custer, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Kinsman, Ohio, passed from this life on Thursday, August 18, 2022, while a patient at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio, following an extended illness. She was 71. Charlotte was born September 29, 1950, in Warren, a daughter...
27 First News
Margaret Ann Keeney, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Keeney, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born October 23, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Stewart and the late Susan (Simonik) Stewart. She married the late...
27 First News
Masol Young IV, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Masol Young IV, 35, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Young was born May 1, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of Masol and Bessie Ford Young. He was a 2005 graduate of Chaney High School, he attended Akron...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Rose Rachella, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose A. Rachella, 99, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 15, 2022, at Assumption Village Nursing Home. Rose was born on April 30, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Jennie Adducci Landolfi. She attended East High School. She was an Assistant Cook...
27 First News
Steven Wayne Carman, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Wayne Carman, 56, died Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born July 23, 1966, in Salem, he was a son of Donald R. Carman, Sr. and the late Eleanor J. (Marshall) Carman. He was a 1984 graduate...
27 First News
Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., 23, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on August 2, 2022. Brendon was born January 20, 1999 in Youngstown, a son of Brendon S. Moorer, Sr. and Kandice Jones. He attended Youngstown City Schools and had worked in a distribution...
27 First News
Ann Marie “Mary” Profanchik, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts and much love that we announce the peaceful passing of Ann Marie “Mary” Profanchik, 76, on Sunday, August 21, 2022, after a lengthy and courageous battle with colon cancer. Ann Marie, who was affectionately known as Mary, was...
Comments / 0