Mother, daughter arrested after viral videos of alleged animal abuse at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy

Cypress Arrow Animal Cruelty Case Gets National Coverage, Pineville Trainer Speaks Out
WARNING the videos shown may be disturbing to some viewers. The Cypress Arrow K9 facility animal abuse story is getting national media attention. The story appeared on Fox News and in People Magazine over the weekend. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the story from the perspective of a local dog trainer who says from what he has seen the behavior shown in the videos rise to the level of abuse.
Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning on Nelson Street. Jacquez Burks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count each of simple burglary, illegal carrying of...
Beauregard Parish Arrest Report 08/18/2022-08/21/2022
According to Sheriff Mark Herford the following felony arrest were made for the week of 08/15/22 - 08/21/22. On 08/18/22 Morgan Douglas was arrested by BPSO and charged with 2 counts of Obstruction of Justice. Morgan was booked into the BPSO jail with no bond set. On 08/20/22 Jessika Gilley...
Man out on bond for child molestation charges arrested when he traveled to Ferriday to meet minor, authorities say
FERRIDAY — A 36-year-old man who was released on bond after charged with six counts of child molestation was arrested on Saturday after authorities said he traveled from the Winnsboro, Louisiana, area to Ferriday to meet a juvenile. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mica G. Adair, 36, from...
Leesville man pleads guilty to 4th DWI
A Leesville man pleaded guilty Monday to his 4th Driving While Intoxicated offense, according to officials with the Vernon Parish District Attorney’s Office. Anthony Scott Kezerle, 29, entered his plea before 30th Judicial District Judge Tony Bennett and was immediately sentenced to serve 25 years with the department of corrections. Bennett ordered the sentence be served in addition to the remainder of a 12-year sentence Kezerle was still serving at the time of his most recent arrest.
Brandon Francisco to face one charge in trial beginning Tuesday
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court Monday, Aug. 22, for a last-minute set of motions before his Aug. 23 trial where he faces an attempted second-degree murder charge. In addition to...
Leesville man accused of timber thefts
A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
Ball man involved in 2016 fatal crash arrested for third DUI, bond set at $100K
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Micah Baden, the Ball man found guilty of negligent homicide back in 2018 for a car accident that killed a 16-year-old passenger in 2016, has been arrested once again for his third offense of DUI. On Monday morning, a judge set his bond at $100,000.
2 women charged with animal abuse at Louisiana K-9 academy
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two women have been arrested in connection with an animal cruelty complaint at the Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy in Rapides Parish, La. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Tina Frey, 52, of Lena, and Victoria Brimer, 21, of Lena, both face charges of two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Frey owns the dog training facility. Brimer is Frey’s daughter.
Deputies arrested 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer
Caddo Parish, LA – According to the CPSO officials, the 32-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. His name is Justin Price and and he was charged with illegal possession of stolen things. The 32-year-old suspect was reportedly caught selling fuel he stole from his employer.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 20, 2022, shortly before 2:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3042 near Theophile Road in Evangeline Parish. Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Local communities rally to put an end to gun violence and drug use
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - Across Central Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 21, communities gathered in an effort to put an end to gun violence and drug overdoses. In the Town of Colfax, the Bloody Streets One Day Revival group spoke to residents of all ages to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs in their own community.
Arrests made in Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy animal cruelty investigation
Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost. The bigger picture is to create a 400-mile path spanning the entire state from Shreveport down to the Gulf of Mexico. Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for patrol help.
Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20. Louisiana State Police said Bobbie J. Moses, 71, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 114 in a 1988 Toyota pickup truck, when for reasons still under investigation, Moses’ vehicle traveled off the roadway, down the ditch embankment, before overturning. Moses was ejected from the vehicle.
Probation warrant leads to arrest for drug possession in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, who was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole for a probation violation, has been accused of possessing illegal drugs. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keon Devont’e Gaines, 26, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
RADE operation results in drugs, firearms siezed
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Pineville man has been arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Hwy 1 in Alexandria. On August 17, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Ricky Washington & Tevin Jenkins
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating two wanted fugitives. There are multiple ways to leave on tip.
Vernon Parish students return to class today
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Students are heading back to school today, Aug. 22, 2022. With 18 schools in the parish alone, thousands of students from Kindergarten to High School are expected to return this year. And with that new school year comes new rules, especially when it comes to safety.
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Nat Central Chiefs
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Central Chiefs were one of those surprise teams last year. They did not win a single game in 2020, but they started the 2021 season sizzling, and Head Coach James Wilkerson said it was something to remember. “It was a great season,” said Wilkerson....
The Demon defense stacks up running back Kolbe Burrell during Saturday morning’s scrimmage.
Dr. Norvella Williams retires after decades as a Rapides Parish educator. LSUA and the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation have a new vision for the campus, and they have begun the search for a developer who will make it a reality. Scrimmage Preview: ASH hosts Neville & Acadiana. Updated:...
