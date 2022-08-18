ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena, LA

Mother, daughter arrested after viral videos of alleged animal abuse at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy

By Brooke Buford, Alena Noakes
kalb.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
klax-tv.com

Cypress Arrow Animal Cruelty Case Gets National Coverage, Pineville Trainer Speaks Out

WARNING the videos shown may be disturbing to some viewers. The Cypress Arrow K9 facility animal abuse story is getting national media attention. The story appeared on Fox News and in People Magazine over the weekend. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the story from the perspective of a local dog trainer who says from what he has seen the behavior shown in the videos rise to the level of abuse.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning on Nelson Street. Jacquez Burks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count each of simple burglary, illegal carrying of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Beauregard Parish Arrest Report 08/18/2022-08/21/2022

According to Sheriff Mark Herford the following felony arrest were made for the week of 08/15/22 - 08/21/22. On 08/18/22 Morgan Douglas was arrested by BPSO and charged with 2 counts of Obstruction of Justice. Morgan was booked into the BPSO jail with no bond set. On 08/20/22 Jessika Gilley...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Rapides Parish, LA
City
Cypress, LA
Rapides Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Alexandria, LA
City
Lena, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Leesville man pleads guilty to 4th DWI

A Leesville man pleaded guilty Monday to his 4th Driving While Intoxicated offense, according to officials with the Vernon Parish District Attorney’s Office. Anthony Scott Kezerle, 29, entered his plea before 30th Judicial District Judge Tony Bennett and was immediately sentenced to serve 25 years with the department of corrections. Bennett ordered the sentence be served in addition to the remainder of a 12-year sentence Kezerle was still serving at the time of his most recent arrest.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Brandon Francisco to face one charge in trial beginning Tuesday

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court Monday, Aug. 22, for a last-minute set of motions before his Aug. 23 trial where he faces an attempted second-degree murder charge. In addition to...
MANSURA, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Leesville man accused of timber thefts

A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
LEESVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Kennel#Arrow#Cruelty To Animals#Gold Weems#Rpso#Fbi
KTAL

2 women charged with animal abuse at Louisiana K-9 academy

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two women have been arrested in connection with an animal cruelty complaint at the Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy in Rapides Parish, La. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Tina Frey, 52, of Lena, and Victoria Brimer, 21, of Lena, both face charges of two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Frey owns the dog training facility. Brimer is Frey’s daughter.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 20, 2022, shortly before 2:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3042 near Theophile Road in Evangeline Parish. Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, died in the crash.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
kalb.com

Local communities rally to put an end to gun violence and drug use

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - Across Central Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 21, communities gathered in an effort to put an end to gun violence and drug overdoses. In the Town of Colfax, the Bloody Streets One Day Revival group spoke to residents of all ages to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs in their own community.
COLFAX, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOE TV8

Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20. Louisiana State Police said Bobbie J. Moses, 71, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 114 in a 1988 Toyota pickup truck, when for reasons still under investigation, Moses’ vehicle traveled off the roadway, down the ditch embankment, before overturning. Moses was ejected from the vehicle.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Probation warrant leads to arrest for drug possession in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, who was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole for a probation violation, has been accused of possessing illegal drugs. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keon Devont’e Gaines, 26, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RADE operation results in drugs, firearms siezed

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Pineville man has been arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Hwy 1 in Alexandria. On August 17, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Vernon Parish students return to class today

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Students are heading back to school today, Aug. 22, 2022. With 18 schools in the parish alone, thousands of students from Kindergarten to High School are expected to return this year. And with that new school year comes new rules, especially when it comes to safety.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Nat Central Chiefs

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Central Chiefs were one of those surprise teams last year. They did not win a single game in 2020, but they started the 2021 season sizzling, and Head Coach James Wilkerson said it was something to remember. “It was a great season,” said Wilkerson....
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy