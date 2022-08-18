ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC man accused of threatening Fox News anchors avoids prosecution — twice

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
 4 days ago

A New York City man who allegedly sent hundreds of online threats to three Fox News broadcasters and their families has been given a pass by federal prosecutors — twice, The Post has learned.

Jeffrey Rodriguez was arrested in 2021 and charged by the feds in a six-count complaint with cyberstalking and threatening interstate communications for the vile missives, in which he repeatedly said he would kill the anchors and called them “Nazis,” according to court records.

Rodriguez was arrested and given a six-count complaint with cyberstalking and threatening interstate communications in 2021.
Alec Tabak

Instead of seeking a trial or plea deal , Manhattan federal prosecutors inked a deferred prosecution agreement with Rodriguez in May, agreeing not to proceed with the case if he followed a number of rules for one year, including making no social media posts about anyone who works at the network. The agreement also requires him to participate in mental health treatment.

Alec Tabak

Rodriguez violated the terms earlier this month with a post on Instagram that tagged one of the victims in the case, Assistant US Attorney Madison Smyser wrote in a letter filed in the case Wednesday.

But rather than rip up the agreement, prosecutors agreed to let Rodriguez slide, requesting that Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses only “admonish” and warn him at a conference Thursday.

“You’ve been lucky thus far,” Moses told Rodriguez at the hearing, adding that the discretion to arrest him lies with the US Attorney’s Office.

“I couldn’t stop her,” Moses said, referring to Smyser, the assistant US attorney.

The judge told Rodriguez that the prosecutor believes his actions were an aberration, and that he has the ability to “get a grip on [the] conduct.”

In brief remarks, Rodriguez said he was off his medication when he made the Instagram post earlier this month, but has since “got back on it.”

His attorney, Neil Kelly, added that he believes Rodriguez’s threats may have been caused or exacerbated by excessive drinking. Kelly added that his client has increased his mental health treatment and has also sought group therapy.

Judge Moses ordered Rodriguez be subject to random breathalyzers during the remainder of the time under his deferred prosecution agreement, before sending him on his way.

“You will not get another chance,” she told him before ending the hearing.

Rodriguez allegedly threatened to kill the anchors and called them “Nazis.”
REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office declined to comment about why the agreement was inked.

From March 2020 to December 2021, Rodriguez allegedly sent hundreds of menacing messages and posts to the broadcasters – and eventually threatened two of their families and posted information about where they live, according to the complaint against him.

He threatened to “crack,” “smash” or “split” their skulls and also said he would “pop” or “skin” the victims.

Prior to his federal charges, Rodriguez was arrested in January 2021 and later charged in state court with stalking and harassment for threats he made against the first unnamed broadcaster. It’s unclear how that case was resolved. His state case is sealed, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said.

Despite the brush with the law, Rodriguez “drastically” increased his threats against the two other news personalities in the months after, according to the federal charges against him.

“The rate of his posts, comments, and direct messages directed toward Broadcasters – 2 and – 3, as well as the severity of his threats, increased drastically in the months following his arrest,” the complaint states.

“Lmfao. If this albino only knew what I am capable of doing. I would skin a Nazi ALIVE. Don’t think I forgot. Just because you moved away from the mornings doesn’t mean I’m not going to split your top,” one the of the posts reads.

“I plan on doing something after I hit this one with a bottle. The audacity. LMFAO. I know where she lives and where she runs, etc,” Rodriguez allegedly wrote in another.

“I’m going [to] box cut her across her face, bro.”

One of the unidentified news personalities “suffered great emotional distress,” feared for her life and made changes to her and her family’s life, according to the complaint.

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment. Kelly, Rodriguez’s attorney, did not comment.

