Hollidaysburg defeats New York 7-1, will play again Tuesday
UPDATE: Continuing to fight their way through the elimination bracket, Hollidaysburg will play either Great Lakes champion Hagerstown, Indiana, or Southeast champion Nolensville, Tennessee on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN. Below is the original story. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — After a thrilling 7-5 win […]
N.J.’s world-class hurdler Sydney McLaughlin mulling new events
Sydney McLaughlin keeps going. The Dunellen, N.J. native and world track star isn’t done making history. And she just might start exploring new events. “There’s still more that we want to accomplish in the 400 hurdles and that would be what we tend to do this next season. And if we decide possibly to branch out then that will be a discussion. But I think in terms of the future, there are definitely other events that I would love to try to do, whether it be the 400 or the 200 or the 100 hurdles ... I love the idea of being able to step out and do other events and kind of just show the range and have some fun doing things I don’t normally get to do.”
Old school rollerskating revolution happening weekly at N.J. city park
Jaclyn Duncan is a classical musician who also happens to love roller skating. Looking for people who shared her fondness for free-wheeling, she asked online, “Would anyone be interested if I started hosting some outdoor skate meetups in Trenton, N.J.?”. And with that Facebook post, Trenton SK8S was born.
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
Rutgers’ multi-sport standout will focus on football, drop wrestling ... for now
Kyonte Hamilton arrived at Rutgers hoping to be one of the school’s rare multi-sport athletes in football and wrestling. Now, the sophomore is focusing on the gridiron only. After appearing in one tournament last winter, Hamilton plans on ending his wrestling career to focus on football full time, according to Rutgers wrestling coach Scott Goodale. Goodale spoke with Hamilton and football coach Greg Schiano about the new plan.
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers
Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
Why Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton is focused on something other than his bat
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton expects to be back in the Yankees' starting lineup Thursday in Oakland. Still, that's not good enough for the former MVP slugger.
Don’t look now, Yankees fans, but Joey Gallo is on fire with Dodgers
Maybe a change of scenery really was the answer. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
How NJ makes it hard to recall a scandal-plagued politician like Jersey City's Amy DeGise
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise More than 6,000 people have signed an electronic signature calling for her to step down. If they wanted to force her hand, that wouldn't be nearly enough. [ more › ]
Glen Ridge resident continues to dredge local history with his metal detector
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Still collecting after all these years, Glen Ridge High School Class of 2021 graduate Jack Wooten started amassing his array of collectibles as a small boy. “I was big into Matchbox cars and seashells I found at the beach,” he recently told The Glen Ridge Paper. “I have all the cars in a bin and and all the shells in glass jars.”
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman defends Aaron Boone amid struggle | ‘Great job’
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn’t appear to be on any type of hot seat. Or even a lukewarm seat. General manager Brian Cashman gave a full-throated endorsement to Boone amid the team’s extended run of futility. “I think he’s done a great job,” Cashman...
How Yankees see Aaron Hicks’ brutal downturn
NEW YORK — The Yankees haven’t given up on Aaron Hicks yet, though they’re also not willing to just let him continue to struggle everyday. General manager Brian Cashman classified Hicks as someone who’s “not giving up” and hopes to get more chances as the team pushes toward the playoffs, but also as someone who understands he needs to produce to get more playing time.
9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
