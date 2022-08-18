Sydney McLaughlin keeps going. The Dunellen, N.J. native and world track star isn’t done making history. And she just might start exploring new events. “There’s still more that we want to accomplish in the 400 hurdles and that would be what we tend to do this next season. And if we decide possibly to branch out then that will be a discussion. But I think in terms of the future, there are definitely other events that I would love to try to do, whether it be the 400 or the 200 or the 100 hurdles ... I love the idea of being able to step out and do other events and kind of just show the range and have some fun doing things I don’t normally get to do.”

DUNELLEN, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO