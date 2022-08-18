Read full article on original website
PS5 Multiplayer Is Free This Weekend
Sony has announced that all online multiplayer for PS4 and PS5 games will be free this coming weekend. The promotion runs August 27-28. Normally, a PlayStation Plus membership is required to play most games online, but that will not be the case this coming weekend. Sony is known to hold these type of free multiplayer weekends from time to time.
PSVR 2 Is Coming In 2023
It looks like PlayStation VR 2, the upcoming virtual reality headset for PS5, is launching next year. On both Twitter and Instagram, official PlayStation accounts have published an image that advertises PSVR2 is coming in 2023. The news initially broke on PlayStation France's Twitter account, with a tweet saying "Disponible...
Apex Legends Mobile Releases Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer
The second half of Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 starts tomorrow with the release of the Hyperbeat battle pass, and the game's developers are kicking things off early with a gameplay trailer that shows some of the mobile game's new features in action. In addition to a new battle pass,...
Pokemon Go's September To November Community Days Announced
Fall is almost here, and with it, Pokemon Go has announced its community days for September to November. On September 3 and September 11, players will also see special in-game events--the contents of which haven't been revealed yet, so we'll have to wait to know what activities are planned. Fall...
Review Roundup For Saints Row
A day before launch, reviews for Saints Row have gone live. A reboot of a sandbox-genre series that has never taken itself seriously, Saints Row developer Volition has aimed to create a more grounded story that still has plenty of over-the-top moments scattered throughout its main campaign. Reviews range from positive to disappointed, and while some critics adore the new direction and colorful cast of characters, others regard the gameplay and the new sandbox of Santo Ileso to be average at best.
Apex Legends Mobile Hyperbeat Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update, Hyperbeat, is almost upon us, and it's bringing a lot of new content to the mobile game. A familiar face from Apex Legends on console and PC will be making his mobile debut alongside a new battle pass, new events, new game modes, and more.
Sony Facing $5.8 Billion Lawsuit Over PlayStation Store Royalties
Sony is facing legal action in the UK, with a new collective action suit claiming that the company has "ripped people off" by taking a 30% cut on all transactions made on the PlayStation Store. Sony, just like Microsoft and Valve, has long taken this cut from purchases on its...
MultiVersus Exceeds 20 Million Players Within A Month
MultiVersus has now crossed a whopping 20 million players since launching in open beta in July. MultiVersus, a 2v2 platform fighting game boasting a Warner Bros. roster made up of everyone from Arya Stark to Lebron James, has had little trouble garnering a huge playerbase, exceeding 10 million players just some weeks ago. This is likely due to the fact that the game is free-to-play, eliminating a large barrier that might've stood in the way of so many players getting their hands on the game.
