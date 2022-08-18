A day before launch, reviews for Saints Row have gone live. A reboot of a sandbox-genre series that has never taken itself seriously, Saints Row developer Volition has aimed to create a more grounded story that still has plenty of over-the-top moments scattered throughout its main campaign. Reviews range from positive to disappointed, and while some critics adore the new direction and colorful cast of characters, others regard the gameplay and the new sandbox of Santo Ileso to be average at best.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO