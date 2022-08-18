Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Apple celebrates America's National Parks with Apple Pay donations
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is celebrating America's parks once again, marking 106 years of the U.S. National Parks Service with donations to the National Park Foundation alongside the release of new resources to users.
Apple Insider
Former Apple retail employee auctions 'Sam Sung' business card for charity
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A former Apple Store employee who used the name "Sam Sung" has put an old business card and employee t-shirt up for auction in the name of charity.
Joe Biden Ignores Elon Musk & Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law, 70% Fewer EVs Now Qualify for $7,500 Credit
President Biden and Elon Musk both have plans for the future of electric vehicles. The President would not entertain Elon Musk's idea and moves forward with changes to EV credits.
Apple Insider
Serena Shades review, testing the Pela Lomi, & more on HomeKit Insider
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — This week on theHomeKit Insider podcast, your hosts review the new architectural honeycomb Serena Shades, test the Lomi, and talk about a new air purifier coming to market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuffPost
Meghan Markle's Spotify Podcast Is Here And Her First Guest Might Sound Very Familiar
The "Archetypes" series is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first in a partnership between Spotify and their Archewell Audio.
Apple Insider
Apple Maps could serve advertising to users in 2023
Apple's move to increase advertising it serves to its users could result in Apple Maps showing ads as early as 2023. Apple is thought to be working on increasing its advertising business aggressively in the coming years, with an initiative to expand Apple's overall use of ads in apps as part of that push. It seems users may not have to wait that long before seeing it being implemented.
Apple Insider
M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air added to Apple Self Repair Program
After launching the Self Repair Program for iPhones earlier in 2022, Apple has now added the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to the list of devices eligible for the program -- but not versions with the M2 processor. Starting on August 23, Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M1...
Apple Insider
How to find local points of interest using map apps in iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you're on a well-earned vacation, moving home, or embarking as a digital nomad, you need to know where things are in a new city quickly. Here's how to use mapping apps iniOS 16 to find out what's near your location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
Apple's 10th-gen iPad rumored to shift FaceTime HD camera to the side
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A sketchy rumor claims the 10th-generationiPad could gain two big changes, with Touch ID migrating to a side button while the FaceTime HD camera could move to another side of the display.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ scraps 'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends' after Jennifer Garner leaves project
An in-production Apple TV+ limited series "My Glory Was I Had Such Friends" is being scrapped, a report claims, after star Jennifer Garner exited the project. The limited series, based on the Amy Silverstein memoir of the same title, was initially acquired by Apple in 2018 in a straight-to-series order. After an extended development period, Garner has now pulled out of the project entirely, a move which has reportedly killed the project on Apple's streaming platform.
Apple Insider
Foxconn will invest $300 million to expand North Vietnamese factory
Key Apple supply chain partner Foxconn is planning on investing $300 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Northern Vietnam in an effort to boost production. The Apple supplier signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietnamese developer Kinh Bac City to invest the money and expand its existing plant. Foxconn's new factory is built on 125 acres in Bac Giang province. According to local media, the new manufacturing plant will generate 30,000 jobs in the area.
Apple Insider
How to clean up Apple Mail previous recipients in MacOS Monterey
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Cleaning up the Apple Mail previous recipients list makes Apple Mail workflows run more efficiently with less friction, and cuts down on the odds of an accidental email mis-fire. Here's how to get it done.
Apple Insider
Apple employee petition demands flexibility against return-to-office policy
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple employees are continuing to object to Apple's order to return to working from its offices, with a petition demanding theiPhone maker continues to offer "location flexible work" to its staff.
Apple Insider
Deals: save $200 on Apple's high-end M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch, plus $80 off AppleCare
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In stock and ready to ship, Apple'shigh-end retail MacBook Pro 16-inch with the powerful M1 Max chip is discounted exclusively for AppleInsider readers in addition to bonus savings on AppleCare.
Apple Insider
Lululook iPad mini 6 Magnetic Keyboard Case review: Tough typing can't be offset by miniature novelty
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple didn't make a Magic Keyboard foriPad mini 6, and Lululook's Magnetic Keyboard perhaps acts as a testament to why.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 22: $250 off M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, 50% off Wacom Intuos, $770 off 75-inch Sony smart TV, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Monday's bestdeals include $99 AirPods, a half-price Klipsch home theater system, a $160 Lego Technic F1 set, and much more.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 20: $60 off Apple TV 4K, $100 off Samsung M8 32-inch Smart Monitor, $140 off SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Saturday's best deals include $150 off the M1 Max Mac Studio, $320 off the M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, and $120 off Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones.
buzzfeednews.com
"Sesame Street" Fans Expressed Outrage On Social Media After HBO Max Included Episodes Of The Series As Part Of Its Purge
B is for bye. And M is for mad. The decision by HBO Max to remove roughly 200 episodes of Sesame Street from its platform sparked outrage from many viewers on social media Friday as the series became the latest victim of the streaming platform's purge to make room for other content as it merges with Discovery+ by summer 2023.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 21: $200 off iPad mini, $300 off Pro Display XDR, $120 off Polk bookshelf speakers, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Sunday's best deals include an Apple TV 4K 32GB of $119, an M1 Max Mac Studio for $200 off, and a 58-inch Insignia 4K Smart TV for $180 off.
Comments / 0