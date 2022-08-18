ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
KANSAS STATE
Film director Spielberg among donors in Kan. campaign on abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals...
KANSAS STATE
Governor kicks off 2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit

MANHATTAN — Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the seventh annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, a meeting of more than 400 leaders representing a variety of agricultural interests across the state of Kansas, according to a media release from her office. “The Kansas Ag industry...
KANSAS STATE
K-State president plows new ground to raise $75M in donations

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Thursday success of a campaign to raise $75 million in less than one year could transform agriculture education at the land-grant institution by modernizing grain, food, animal and agronomy research and innovation. He said the university received a $25 million...
MANHATTAN, KS
Jobless rates rise across northeast Kansas in July

TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
KANSAS STATE
Sheriff: 4 Kansans jailed for meth in 3 Saturday traffic stops

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities were busy with drug arrests in northeast Kansas on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Michelle Thompson, 42, of...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Kan. brothers accused $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period, according to the United State's Attorney. Between 2017 and 2019,...
WICHITA, KS
Vote totals are updated in the 68th District House race

Vote canvasses have been completed in the 68th District Kansas House Republican primary election race. Nate Butler, Junction City, had 1,369 votes and John Seibel, Burdick 1,133 votes. Election results are not final until they are certified by the State Board of Canvassers on Sept. 1. Portions of Geary, Riley...
KANSAS STATE
Court rejects appeal of Kansas woman convicted in beheading

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
WICHITA, KS
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
NASA Administrator wowed during tour of Kan. Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson toured Cosmosphere Friday morning. "You could see a number of the exhibits were emotional for him," Moran said. "Particularly words of other astronauts. This clearly was a very personal visit. It's nice to have the administrator of NASA feel this place. What I always hope is that the Cosmosphere provides inspiration. Today, I saw where it provides respect for those who preceded us in space exploration."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash

HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday afternoon in Harvey County. According to the Harvey County Sheriff, a car driven by Timothy Rutherford, 37, Buhler, was wesbound in the 23600 Block of West Dutch Avenue in northwest Harvey County. The car crossed the center line and...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
92-year-old Kan. man dies after crash with teen driver

BARTON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Thursday in Barton County. On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
