Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
Film director Spielberg among donors in Kan. campaign on abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals...
Kansas Sec. of State: Abortion amendment recount proves election integrity
TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab says the result of a nine-county hand recount of ballots from the Aug. 2 election shows there is no systemic election fraud in Kansas. The weeklong recount produced little change in vote totals showing Kansans overwhelming rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion....
Governor kicks off 2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit
MANHATTAN — Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the seventh annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, a meeting of more than 400 leaders representing a variety of agricultural interests across the state of Kansas, according to a media release from her office. “The Kansas Ag industry...
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county missed deadline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Results from eight of nine Kansas counties that recounted ballots found fewer than 35 changed votes from the Aug. 2 election, when voters soundly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a 5 p.m....
K-State president plows new ground to raise $75M in donations
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Thursday success of a campaign to raise $75 million in less than one year could transform agriculture education at the land-grant institution by modernizing grain, food, animal and agronomy research and innovation. He said the university received a $25 million...
Jobless rates rise across northeast Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from new abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state.
Sheriff: 4 Kansans jailed for meth in 3 Saturday traffic stops
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities were busy with drug arrests in northeast Kansas on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Michelle Thompson, 42, of...
Kansas schools: You can keep tabs on what books your kids check out
WICHITA — The American Library Association takes a hard line on privacy. Even kids, it contends, ought to be able to check out a book without someone looking over their shoulders. “All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their...
1ID Supports Army Recruiting Efforts with the Kansas City Chiefs
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley partnered with the Kansas City Chiefs for a ‘Meet Your Army’ community relations and recruitment engagement, Aug. 17 at the Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. The 1st Inf. Div. held the event alongside the...
Kan. brothers accused $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period, according to the United State's Attorney. Between 2017 and 2019,...
Recount: Johnson narrowly defeats Tyson in GOP treasurer’s race
TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson conceded the Republican Party’s nomination for state treasurer amid a recount she sought in six counties that barely nudged the needle in an extremely close primary. Tyson, a GOP senator from Parker in eastern Kansas, sent a message Thursday to supporters of...
Vote totals are updated in the 68th District House race
Vote canvasses have been completed in the 68th District Kansas House Republican primary election race. Nate Butler, Junction City, had 1,369 votes and John Seibel, Burdick 1,133 votes. Election results are not final until they are certified by the State Board of Canvassers on Sept. 1. Portions of Geary, Riley...
Court rejects appeal of Kansas woman convicted in beheading
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
NASA Administrator wowed during tour of Kan. Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson toured Cosmosphere Friday morning. "You could see a number of the exhibits were emotional for him," Moran said. "Particularly words of other astronauts. This clearly was a very personal visit. It's nice to have the administrator of NASA feel this place. What I always hope is that the Cosmosphere provides inspiration. Today, I saw where it provides respect for those who preceded us in space exploration."
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday afternoon in Harvey County. According to the Harvey County Sheriff, a car driven by Timothy Rutherford, 37, Buhler, was wesbound in the 23600 Block of West Dutch Avenue in northwest Harvey County. The car crossed the center line and...
92-year-old Kan. man dies after crash with teen driver
BARTON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Thursday in Barton County. On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator.
