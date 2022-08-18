Man scheduled to appear in court arrested in relation to Allegheny County Courthouse bomb threat

PITTSBURGH — Police have arrested a man whom they believe is responsible for a bomb threat made against the Allegheny County Courthouse on Monday.

Around 250 people were evacuated from the courthouse after a call was placed that said a bomb was going to explode in the courthouse that morning.

Investigators learned the call came from West Park in Pittsburgh’s Northside.

Brandon Hipps, 21, was identified as a priority suspect. Police said Hipps is homeless and was supposed to appear in court the day the bomb threat was made.

Hipps had a hearing scheduled after police said he failed to appear for a probation hearing stemming from an assault conviction.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers arrested Hipps on the corner of Market Square and Forbes Avenue.

Police said Hipps told them that he called in the bomb threat and revealed where he made the call. They said the location that Hipps provided matched the location they discovered.

Officers said Hipps told them he called in the bomb threat because he did not want to go to court that day.

Hipps is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

